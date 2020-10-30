World Premiere of The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning romantic comedy, The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater is now available on Amazon Prime Video as part of the Prime Video Direct self-publishing service. Filmed in the Chicago area, this award-winning feature-length romantic comedy was produced by Binary Star Pictures, LLC, and tells the tale of Ava Moriarty (Lorrisa Julianus), an Art History PhD dropout-turned-dominatrix.

A romantic comedy with jagged edges. Now available on Amazon Prime video.

Ava wants OUT, but there's no safe word for golden handcuffs. When her mobster ex gives her 30 days to repay a massive loan, she's forced into one last job–-seducing and extorting "Father Dracula," a small town Episcopal priest. But Father Radovan Markovic (Mickey O'Sullivan) smuggled his own secrets from Serbia, and moonlights as an underground MMA fighter while unwittingly hiding the world's greatest lost painting. Not to mention he's the one hot guy who is avoiding Ava like loose glitter. Certain he's embezzling a priceless art collection, will she win his heart only to destroy his life, or doom herself to a custom pair of concrete stilettos?

Director/Producer C.J. Julianus says, "We established Binary Star Pictures to tell the kinds of unique, tightly-paced stories that we long to see. Like so many fellow film geeks, we're weary of remakes, retreaded plots, and the same types of characters seen a hundred times before."

Julianus continued, "The world needs feel-good entertainment that tugs your heart, tickles your brain, and gets you thinking, because discussing a movie after seeing it is half the fun! The Misadventures of Mistress Maneater stands as is great entertainment on its own, but also has seriousness and depth, if you like to look for literary aspects in a movie. It's more than a typical rom-com; we have intrigue, art history, aspects of discovering self-worth and forgiveness, underground fighting, mobsters, and a lost Baroque painting (that gallery artist Lorrisa Julianus painted for the film) all as part of the central mystery of the movie."

Directed by C.J. Julianus, the film was written and edited by Lorrisa Julianus, with cinematography by John Wesley Norton and a score by Lisa Liu. Featuring Lorrisa Julianus, Mickey O'Sullivan, Shannon Brown, Cynda Williams, Robyn Coffin, Bonnie Morgan, Molly Morgan, John Mossman, Adam Christopher, Joette Waters, John LaFlamboy, Jax Turyna, Ruth Kaufman, David Lichty, Brian Barber, William Lee, Michael Kristula, and many more.

For additional information visit facebook.com/mistressmaneatermovie or contact Mr. Julianus at [email protected].

