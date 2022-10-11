"World Reading Beijing"- Beijing Kid Literature Salon was successfully held in Tunis

TUNIS,Tunisia, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 29, 2022, the "World Reading Beijing" (Tunisia) - Beijing Kid Literature Salon, sponsored by Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles and co-hosted by China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Ltd. and Beijing Lao She Academy of Literature, was successfully held in Tunis. More than 40 Chinese and foreign guests, including Mr. Xing He, a Chinese science fiction writer and the author of Beijing Kid, and the translator of Arabic version of Beijing Kid, attended the salon. The salon focused on the discussion of creation background and story plots of Beijing Kid. This novel also presented to Tunisian readers with the development of Chinese science fiction influenced by Beijing's history and culture. This aroused strong resonance among Arab readers.

The salon aims to help Tunisian readers with better reading and understanding Beijing, and to open the window for Tunisian readers to know more Beijing writers and works. The "World Reading Beijing" Literature Salon is a new brand activity launched by Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles in 2022 to promote the "Going Global" of Chinese literature. By inviting local readers, critics, publishers and translators, the event is to further their communication with Chinese writers. Within year 2022, a series of Literature Salon will be held for the Italian version of Star Fish (written by Zhou Xiaofeng), the Turkish version of Cat City (written by Lao She), the Spanish version of Freaking Food (written by Liu Heng) and the Romanian version of The Wheat (written by Liu Qingbang).

SOURCE China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd.