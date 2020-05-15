World Real Estate Market: Historic Review 2015-2019 and COVID-19 Growth Deviations for 2020-2023

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Real Estate Markets 2020-2030: COVID-19 Implications and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global real estate market is expected to grow from $2,673.1 billion in 2019 to $2,696.7 billion in 2020, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $3,323.3 billion in 2023.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global real estate market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global real estate market. Africa was the smallest region in the global real estate market.



Blockchain is emerging as a technology to eliminate hidden costs and inefficiencies in the housing market. In July 2016, Sweden became the first western country to explore the use of blockchain for real estate. The Republic of Georgia, Honduras and Brazil have also announced pilot programs for blockchain in real estate.



Report Scope



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider real estate market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The real estate market section of the report gives context. It compares the real estate market with other segments of the services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, real estate indicators comparison.

Companies Mentioned



CBRE Group

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

New World Development Company Limited

Colliers International

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

