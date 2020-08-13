World Remote Access Software Market Report 2020-2025 - Cloud-Based Deployment Holds Majority Share

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Access Software Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global remote access software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.71% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$3.829 billion in 2025 from US$1.596 billion in 2019



The demand for remote access software is increasing globally due to technological advancements and growing cellular networks. The remote access software market is further boosted by growing security threats regarding data isolation and loss of PC or laptop for remote monitoring. The growing popularity of e-learning solutions and services provides a great opportunity for the growth of the remote access software market during the next five years. Online education, presentations, and webinars provided by an increasing number of educational institutions as part of their distance learning courses will thus, bolster the market growth of remote access software during the forecast period.



The rising popularity of cloud computing driving the demand for cloud as the deployment model



Cloud-based deployment has a major share of the market due to its on-demand availability of computer system resources, specifically for data storage and computing power without direct active management by the user. Demand for On-premise remote access software is increasing majorly among large, private and government organizations, with a vast network of desktops and devices within the organization. This demand is attributed to the high budget of these large organizations that can afford to deploy on-premise models requiring high capital expenditure and regular maintenance. Moreover, the on-premise deployment model has benefited large enterprises as it gives total control over the system management when it is upgraded and implemented, leading to high security and privacy of confidential data and information. Furthermore, the increasing number of skilled IT professionals in these enterprises for implementing and using the remote access software drives the growth of the on-premise deployment model segment.



The rising number of SMEs bolsters the growth of remote access software market



By enterprise size, large enterprises account for the major share as most of the established players in global remote access software market design and provide their costly products and services only to large enterprises and organizations. However, the rising number of SMEs is encouraging global vendors to introduce cost-effective remote access software designed specifically for small and medium businesses with a limited budget. The proliferation of mobile devices along with the rising internet penetration is driving the demand for remote access software market across both small and medium enterprise segment. The demand is further being driven by the use of VPN technologies across medium scale enterprises.



IT and Telecommunications account for the largest share



The IT and Telecommunication industry is using remote access software on account of growing IT infrastructure, especially in emerging economies such as India and South Korea, along with an increase in the number of employees with personal mobile devices, thus, augmenting the market growth remote access software. The Banking, Finance, and Insurance Industry (BFSI) is also witnessing a surging demand for remote access software due to a rise in the number of e-transactions, an increase in deployment of kiosks and auto teller machines, retail banking channels, and remote banking services.



