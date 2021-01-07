World-Renowned Amen Clinics Opens 9th Clinic in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amen Clinics announces they have expanded their clinic to serve Dallas, Texas area. This new location will be their 9th clinic in the United States. See all locations here.

Amen Clinics Dallas provides psychiatric and brain health care to patients throughout the greater Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex as well as Austin, San Antonio, Houston, and surrounding communities. In addition to treating patients throughout the state of Texas, they also serve patients from all across the southern and middle United States.

Address

7301 State Highway 161, Ste 170

Irving, TX 75039

Hours

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Phone

214-483-7070

"Amen Clinics is thrilled to be part of the Dallas community. We'd love to invite you to our free virtual grand opening to meet the entire staff. Hope to see you there, says Dr. Daniel Amen."

Amen Clinics comprehensive approach to mental health has shown that psychiatric conditions are not single or simple disorders. They all have multiple types, so the same treatment plan won't work for everybody, and it could make your symptoms worse. The Amen Clinics Method is different. Their database, with over 160,000 brain scans, helps successfully identify various types of ADD, anxiety, depression, and many other mental health conditions.

ABOUT AMEN CLINICS

Amen Clinics, Inc. was established in 1989 by Daniel G. Amen, MD, who is a psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and 12-time New York Times bestselling author. Amen Clinics has the world's largest database of functional brain scans relating to behavior, totaling over 160,000 scans on patients from 125 countries.

