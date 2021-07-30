World-Renowned DJ MissNINJA Excited To Spin Records At XFC 45/YoungGuns 3

DESTIN, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-renowned DJ MissNINJA will be the celebrity in-house DJ for XFC 45 and YoungGuns 3 on Aug. 6 at The DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

XFC 45 will air LIVE on FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes and around the world on XFCTV.com and the organization's many worldwide broadcast partners.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, MissNINJA has established herself as one of the most sought-after DJs in the world. She's showcased her skills before celebrities like Beyonce, Jay Z, Kobe Bryant and Miley Cyrus, among countless others, and has spun records at world-class events like the Super Bowl, NFL Draft and NCAA Final Four.

In addition to her killer DJ skills, MissNINJA is also a second-degree Black Belt and World Champion Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner.

MissNINJA: "As a Nidan in Jiu-Jitsu and a professional DJ, I am extremely excited to see two of my passions come together. I am honored and grateful to be joining the XFC team."

XFC President Myron Molotky: "We're very excited to make MissNINJA a part of the XFC experience. She's spun at some of the biggest events in the world, so we know she's ready to bring the heat to the Hexagon."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "We're always working to add excitement to the fan/viewer experience, and MissNINJA is going to do just that. She's one of the most popular DJs in the world; we can't wait to see what she brings to the fight night experience."

