World Renowned Equipment Manufacturer Selects Arista As New Home For U.S. Headquarters

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arista Developer, Tim Wiens of Wiens Real Estate Ventures, announced today that Epiroc USA will move the headquarters of its U.S. Customer Center to 8001 Arista Place in Broomfield, Colorado.

Epiroc is a leading global productivity partner for the mining, construction, and infrastructure industries. With cutting-edge technology, the company develops and produces innovative, safe, and sustainable equipment and tools.

The manufacturer that has more than 14,000 employees worldwide, locations in 150 countries, and several offices, service centers and production facilities throughout the U.S., have selected Arista as the new home for its U.S. Customer Center. Its intentions are to further magnify the Epiroc brand, continue bolstering their employee value proposition, attracting and retaining top talent, while also providing better access to amenities, transportation efficiency, and community engagement for more than 70 people who will work at the location.

"We are very excited to welcome a quality business like Epiroc to Arista," Tim Wiens said. "With amenities such as parking, bike trails, RTD access, residential living, upscale restaurants and retail choices, as well as state of the art gym access for office employees, Arista provides a dynamic environment for a modern company and offers so much more than a place to work."

"With the growth of the Denver area and our vibrant communities, Arista is an organic fit for Epiroc's culture and values," said Kerry Shoemaker, HR Manager at Epiroc USA LLC. "While our company dedicates efforts to innovation and new developments in autonomous mining, teleremote drilling and interoperability, it is great to be in a community that captures the essence of growth and collaboration."

It comes as no surprise that Epiroc USA, a leader in innovation and technology, chose Arista. The manufacturer will join notable neighbors from the technology, packaging and manufacturing sectors, adding to the great community at Arista.

About Epiroc

Epiroc is a leading global productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative, safe and sustainable drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools. The company also provides world-class service and solutions for automation and interoperability. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of 3,235 MUSD (38 billion SEK) in 2018, and has more than 14,000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.

About Arista

Located in Broomfield, the Arista Development is the only true Transit-Oriented, mixed use development of its kind in Colorado. Anchored by the 1st Bank Center, the 200-acre project provides a unique blend of urban living with a hometown feel. Parks, hotel, and the 1500 space parking garage are amongst its amenities. Residential communities include KB Home, Arista Uptown Apartments, AMLI residential, and Century Communities. For more on Arista, visit www.aristabroomfield.com

