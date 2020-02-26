World-Renowned Heart Surgeon Appointed Medical Director for Medical City Children's Hospital Heart Center

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristine J. Guleserian, MD, world-renowned congenital heart surgeon, joined Medical City Children's Congenital Heart Surgery and serves as medical director of the Medical City Children's Hospital Heart Center.

Dr. Guleserian is a board-certified thoracic and congenital heart surgeon with more than 20 years' experience. Among her many notable achievements is performing a heart transplant on the world's smallest patient at the time, a 5-pound newborn. She has also been named a Top Doctor by U.S. News and World Report and a Best Pediatric Specialist in cardiothoracic surgery by D Magazine. A leader in her field, Dr. Guleserian chairs the Workforce on Congenital Heart Surgery for the Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS). She is the only woman to lead a congenital heart surgery program in the United States.

Javier E. Brenes, MD, congenital heart surgeon, has also joined Medical City Children's Congenital Heart Surgery. Specializing in neonatal and infant surgery, he has years of international training and experience. Dr. Brenes is the former director of congenital heart surgery in San Jose, Costa Rica, and is bilingual in English and Spanish, providing an additional benefit to patients and their families.

Drs. Guleserian and Brenes first began working together nearly a decade ago. Today, they share the same vision. "Our goal is to ensure the very best outcomes for our tiniest and most fragile patients by using the most innovative and least invasive techniques," emphasized Dr. Guleserian.

"The expansion of the Congenital Heart Surgery Program at Medical City Children's Hospital brings unsurpassed pediatric cardiovascular care to the families in North Texas and beyond," said Jessica O'Neal, CEO of Medical City Children's Hospital. "The addition of world-renowned Dr. Guleserian and Dr. Brenes will allow us to further advance our exceptional congenital heart program and continue providing the exceptional outcomes and highly individualized, patient-centered care that are synonymous with our children's hospital."

Medical City Children's Hospital Heart Center provides neonates, infants, children and adolescents in North Texas and beyond with some of the most advanced treatments available for congenital heart defects and pediatric cardiovascular disease.

