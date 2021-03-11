World Renowned Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Raj Operates on Dr. Andrew Ordon from 'The Doctors' TV Show

Dr. Raj evaluates and proceeds with a ground breaking procedure to save Dr. Ordon's knee and prevent a knee replacement. A knee replacement is the end of performing at a high level. Dr. Raj proceeds to scope his knee and do a meniscectomy and a bone marrow stem cell procedure.

Dr. Raj's goal is to correct meniscal issue and use stem cell technology and peptide therapy to regenerate the knee cartilage, therefore reversing arthritis. The basis of arthritis is loss of cartilage. The surgery was featured March 1st, 2021 on The Doctors TV show. Dr. Orden is doing extremely well for just 3 weeks post op.

Dr. Raj and his colleagues at Beverly Hills Orthopedic Institute provide the newest technology that is minimally invasive to achieve the best physiologic results.

Dr. Raj is touted as the doctors' doctor, as he treats many physicians and surgeons. Dr. Raj clientele range from a-list celebrities, CEOs, politicians, influencers, public figures and everyday weekend warriors.

