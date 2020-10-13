World-renowned Yogi, Mystic - Sadhguru Rides 12K Miles on a Motorcycle Exploring Native American Culture & Spirituality

Sadhguru kicked off a 12K mile cross-country motorcycle tour on September 15th to explore the culture and spirituality of the Native American peoples. Sadhguru explains from his observation of Native American cultures, "People are talking about ecology as a science. That way it'll never work. Ecology should become our heart, as it was for the Indigenous People here. Their heart was land. That is one dimension that we really want to present to the world . . . and their message is not of the past. It is most relevant to the future."

From the Lakota's sacred Black Hills to the Crow Nation to the Navajo and Hopi lands in Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico, he is engaging in poignant interactions with Native American leaders, elders and medicine men. From his profound sense of perception, he is exploring and recognizing the mystical ancient sites, and presenting to millions the history, spiritual practices, connection with the land, and timeless wisdom from their traditions.

On Indigenous Peoples' Day, October 12, Sadhguru launched a heart-felt initiative to support and elevate the communities that have endured unimaginable trauma and pain. He is announcing his online course, Inner Engineering to be offered to Indigenous Peoples in the United States at over a 75% reduction of the regular fee.

He presents the distilled essence of yogic sciences as tools for wellbeing through Inner Engineering which has helped millions of people worldwide to find health, peace and joy within, irrespective of the external circumstances. Visit: https://www.innerengineering.com/indigenous-peoples

"The experience of the wise, resilient people who survived on this land should not become an ancestral trap but a stepping stone for this generation of Indigenous People. Let us not become wounded— let's become wise." - Sadhguru

As his massive worldwide following on Indigenous wisdom gains momentum, follow Sadhguru on #RideWithSadhguru as he interacts with Native American communities and a captivated audience around the world.

Sadhguru is the founder of Isha Foundation, a volunteer run non-profit organization.

