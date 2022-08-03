World ROR1-Targeted Therapy Market Research Report 2022 with Profiles of Companies Active in the development of Anti-ROR1 Therapy Candidates

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ROR1-Targeted Therapy: Target Expression Profile, Safety & Efficacy of Drug Modalities, Pipeline Review, and Competitive Landscape Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates Receptor tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1) from an industry perspective for its suitability as a tumor-specific target for cancer therapy based on its expression profile and preclinical and clinical safety and efficacy data of the various drug modalities employed for discovery and development of ROR1-targeted therapy candidates.

The report has identified the players in the field and presents a competitive landscape analysis of stakeholders and a pipeline review based on the specific profiles of drug candidates and companies active in the field. The report includes information about business transaction in the field, such as acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations and licensing deals. Furthermore, the financial background and situation of the key players is described.



Receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) is a type I transmembrane protein that is physiologically expressed in early embryogenesis and plays a critical role in organogenesis. Expression of ROR1 attenuates rapidly after embryonic development, becoming virtually undetectable on post-partem tissues, with the exception of a few B cell precursors. In contrast, ROR1 is expressed on a variety of cancers, particularly those that are less differentiated, and is associated with early relapse after therapy or metastasis.



Because of its tumor-specific expression and potential functional significance, ROR1 has become of interest as a target for various drug modalities, especially with enhanced effector function. The most advanced molecules is currently being evaluated in potentially registrational phase II/III studies, but the majority of programs are in late preclinical and early clinical development, thus still offering opportunities for improvements.



This report is based information retrieved from proprietary database, clinical trial registries, abstracts, presentations and posters from scientific meetings as well as full publications, from company websites, press releases, SEC filings, investor and R&D presentations.



What will you find in the report:

The scientific rationale for ROR1-targeted therapies based on target characteristics and its differential expression profile;

Preclinical safety of ROR1-targeted therapy candidates;

Clinical experience and proof-of-concept with ROR1-targeted drug modalities;

Clinical indications suitable for development of ROR1-targeted therapies and their patient populations;

The competitive landscape of ROR1-targeted drug modalities in development;

Specific profiles of ROR1-targeted drug modalities; and

Profiles of companies active in the development of anti-ROR1 therapy candidates.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Target Background: Structure & Function



2 Target Antigen Expression Profile

2.1 Hematologic Malignancies

2.2 Various Solid Tumors

2.3 Lung Cancer

2.4 Pancreatic Cancer

2.5 Colorectal Cancer

2.6 Breast Cancer

2.7 Ovarian Cancer



3 Preclinical Safety of ROR1-Targeted Therapy Candidates



4 Clinical Experience with ROR1-Targeted Drug Modalities



5 Clinical Indications & Patient Populations

5.1 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

5.2 Mantle Cell Lymphoma

5.3 Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

5.4 Triple Negative Breast Cancer



6 Competitive Landscape & Drug Modalities

6.1 ROR1-Targeted Antibody Drug Conjugates

6.2 T-Cell EngagingAnti-ROR1 Antibodies

6.3 Adoptive Cell Therapy with ROR1-Targeted CAR T-Cells and NK Cells

6.4 ROR1 Small Molecule Inhibitor



7 Drug & Cell Therapy Candidate Profiles

7.1 Naked Antibody

7.2 Antibody-Drug Conjugates

7.3 T-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies

7.4 CAR T-Cells & NK Cells

7.5 Small Molecule Inhibitor



8 Company Profiles



9 References



