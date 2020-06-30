World Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers Market Report 2020, Featuring Profiles of T-Mobile (MetroPCS), Cricket Wireless, America Movil (TracFone), Allworx, AT&T and Granite Telecommunications

DUBLIN, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers market accounted for $272.99 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $580.94 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth include rising data traffic, technological developments, growth in public WiFi, increased expenditure in R&D, and emerging 4G and 5G technologies. However, budgets and security concerns are likely to hamper the market.



By type, the wireless telecommunication resellers segment is anticipated to grow at significant rate during the forecast period, due to the impact of digitization, rising data traffic and the growth in public WiFi and emerging 4G and 5G technologies which are stimulating the growth of wireless equipment in developed and emerging countries. Also, many companies are shifting from traditional communications systems such as fixed line technologies to more advanced wireless and mobile technologies.



On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is projected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period. China was the largest country accounting for almost 30% of the global satellite & telecommunication resellers market. Increased disposable income and high demand for telephone and internet services among people led to a rise in demand for telecommunication and related services. This change was driven mainly by growth in the emerging markets such as China and India. With growing middle class population and falling mobile handset prices, mobile subscription grew significantly in India and China.



Some of the key players in satellite & telecommunication resellers market include T-Mobile (MetroPCS), Cricket Wireless, America Movil (TracFone), Allworx, AT&T, Granite Telecommunications, Ultra Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Panasonic, iPECS, Vertical Communications, NEC Corporation, and Zultys.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Satellite Telecommunications

5.3 Telecommunication Resellers

5.3.1 Wired Telecommunication Resellers

5.3.2 Wireless Telecommunication Resellers



6 Global Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial

6.3 Residential



7 Global Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers Market, By Geography



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling



T-Mobile (MetroPCS)

Cricket Wireless

America Movil (TracFone)

(TracFone) Allworx

AT&T

Granite Telecommunications

Ultra Mobile

Virgin Mobile

Panasonic

iPECS

Vertical Communications

NEC Corporation

Zultys

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mx5ivl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

