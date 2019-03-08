World Seafood Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2015-2019 & 2022 - Focus on Select Global Players, Product Launches & Recent Industry Activity
Mar 08, 2019
DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seafood - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Seafood in Thousand Tons by the following Product Segments:
- Fresh/Live/Chilled
- Frozen
- Preserved/Prepared
- Cured
The report profiles 227 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Amalgam Enterprises (India)
- Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway)
- Cooke Aquaculture, Inc. (Canada)
- Dongwon Group (South Korea)
- Empresas AquaChile S.A. (Chile)
- Faroe Seafood (Faroe Islands)
- Handy Seafood, Inc. (USA)
- Hansung Enterprise Co. Ltd (South Korea)
- High Liner Foods Incorporated (Canada)
- Lyons Seafoods Limited (UK)
- Marine Harvest ASA (Norway)
- Princes Ltd. (UK)
- Sajo Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Shanghai Fisheries General Corporation Group (China)
- Stolt Sea Farm (Spain)
- Surapon Foods Public Company Limited (Thailand)
- Tassal Group Limited (Australia)
- Thai Union Group PCL (Thailand)
- Tri Marine International, Inc. (USA)
- Trident Seafoods Corporation (USA)
- Young's Seafood Limited (UK)
- Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Seafood: An Edible Marine and Aquatic Commodity for Meeting Food Security and Nutrition Needs
Table 1: Global Fish Consumption by Mode (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Feed, Food and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global Per Capita Protein Consumption by Food Source (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Per Capita Protein Consumption for Animal Meat, Fish Products and Vegetables (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Seafood: Impacted by the Vagaries of Global Politics, Economics, and Weather
Key Market Traits in a Nutshell
Longstanding Growth Variables
Aquaculture as a Viable Mode of Seafood Production Set to Replace Capture Production in the Long Run
Replace Capture Production in the Long Run
Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production Volumes
Seafood: Consumption Determined by Availability Rather than Affordability
A Snapshot of Widely Consumed Fish Species
Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Volume Sales
Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Force in the Global Seafood Sector
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood
Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot
Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Omega-3 Content in Major Seafood Products: List of Seafood with More than 1500 Milligrams of Omega-3, 1000-1500, 500- 1000, 200-500, and Less than 200 Milligrams
The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues
Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts
Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market Expansion
Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the Category to the Dominant Position
Popular Types of Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood: A Snapshot
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Lends Traction to Market Growth
Advancements in Freezing Methods and Technologies Boosts Growth Prospects for Frozen Seafood
Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion
Convenience Products Enter Retail Market
Products in Innovative Packaging Grab Consumer Attention
Eco-Labeled Products in Demand
Innovative Traceability Tools Improve Image of Seafood in Retail Channels
Online and E-Commerce Platforms: The New Retailing Medium
Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market Growth for Prepared/Preserved Seafood
Canned Seafood Witnesses Volume Expansion
Cured Varieties Exhibit Fastest Growth
Low Value Fish Drive Overall Volume Growth
High Value Fish: Major Revenue Contributors
Crustaceans: Low-Volume, High-Revenue Generating Segment
Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers
Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors
Exotic Seafood Preparations Focus on Delicate Flavors and Textures
Scientific & Technological Advancements Strengthens Market Prospects
New Generation Processing Machines
Innovative Technologies to Aid Sustainable Seafood Ecosystem
Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of Small Scale Aquaculture
Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects
Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing
Mislabeled Seafood
Inadequate Fishing Policies
Poor Storage Facilities
Health Related Issues
Mercury Content in Seafood
Concerns over Farmed and Genetically Modified Fish
Harmful Impact of Farm Raised Salmon
Excessive Use of Antibiotics
4. MAJOR FISH & SEAFOOD SPECIES: GLOBAL PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION LANDSCAPE
Tuna
Salmon
Crabs
Shrimp
Lobster
Bivalves
Scallops
Clams
Seabream & Seabass
Tilapia
Cod
Pollock
Catfish
Flounder
Swordfish
Rainbow Trout
Squid
Blue and Striped Marlin
Bluefish
Artic Char
Orange Roughy
Mahi Mahi
Hoki
5. GLOBAL SEAFOOD TRADE: AN OVERVIEW
Fisheries: Among the Most Traded Food Commodities
Regional Demand & Supply Imbalances Drives Growth in Seafood Trade
Demand for Diverse Products Boosts Trade Volumes
Key Seafood Exporting and Importing Countries by Select Seafood Category
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Seafood: A Prelude
Types of Seafood
Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood
Frozen Seafood
Preserved/Prepared Seafood
Cured Seafood
Packaging & Labeling
Fresh Seafoods
Frozen Seafoods
Storing and Thawing
IQF Packaging Frozen Fish
Other Forms of Packaging Frozen Fish
Other Seafood Categories
Canned Seafoods
Coated Products
Uncoated Products
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the World Seafood Market
Vendors Rely on M&A to Widen Footprint
Select M&A Deals in the World Seafood Sector (2016-2018)
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
7.2 Product Launches
Nueva Pescanova Launches Pescanova Sea Slices
McDonald's Rolls Out Fish & Fries Extra Value Meal
Captain D's Unveils Grilled Crab Cakes Meal
Panda Express Introduces New Wok-Seared Steak and Shrimp
Woolworths Rolls Out South Africa's First Retail MSC-Certified Canned Tuna
Waitrose Introduces New Range of MSC-Certified John West Canned Tuna
Long John Silver's Introduces Sweet n' Tangy Panko Butterfly Shrimp
Birds Eye Introduces Gluten-Free Fish Fillets
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
Conagra Brands to Acquire Pinnacle Foods
Marine Harvest Receives Canadian Regulatory Approval for Northern Harvest Acquisition
Nomad Foods to Acquire Aunt Bessie's
Thai Union Group to Acquire Minority Stake in Thammachart Seafood Retail
Charoen Pokphand Foods Acquires Stake in Camanor Produtos Marinhos
Empresas AquaChile to Acquire Salmones Magallanes and Pesquera Eden
Benchmark Genetics to Invest in Chilean Breeding and Genetics Joint Venture
Agrosuper to Buy Friosur
Iceland Seafood International Snaps Up Oceanpath
Creation Gardens Snaps Up Bluefin Seafood
Fishpeople Seafood and Ilwaco Landing Fishermen Merge
Sealaska Acquires Majority Stake in Seattle's Odyssey Enterprises
High Liner Foods Acquires Rubicon Resources
Riverside Lobster International and Cheticamp Fisheries International Merge
Grieg Seafood, Bremnes Seashore and Vest Havbruk to Develop Tytlandsvik Aqua
OceanMind Collaborates with Royal Thai Government and Seafood Task Force
K-Fish of South Korea Commences Operations
PauaCo to Merge with Ralph's Tasmania Seafood
Alibaba Group Teams Up with Chicken of the Sea
Thai Union Europe Inks MoU with WWF to Launch a FIP in Brazil
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 227 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 239)
- The United States (46)
- Canada (11)
- Japan (8)
- Europe (123)
- France (9)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (16)
- Italy (11)
- Spain (18)
- Rest of Europe (65)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (45)
- Latin America (6)
