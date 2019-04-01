World Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, 2019-2027 - Analysis by Equipment Type, End-use, Dimension and Geography

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Equipment Type; End Use; and Dimension" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market accounted for US$ 62.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 101.58 Bn in 2027.

Factors including Convergence of electronics and automotive industry driving the quest for semiconductor manufacturing is significantly driving the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. However, the rapidly changing nature of technology requiring consistent changes in manufacturing equipment is impeding the market growth.

Proliferation of Artificial Intelligence, IoT and connected devices across industry verticals is opportunistic for the growth of the market. For instance, The Asia Pacific region is projected to showcase robust technological growth in forthcoming years, owing to the investment directed towards research & development activities over upcoming technologies.

Increasing use of the technology and processes in industries for manufacturing of semiconductor equipment across developing countries such as India, South Korea and Taiwan is projected to further increase the market of semiconductor manufacturing equipment in the region.



The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the industrial automation control market further.



For instance, Nanoelectronics Research Initiative (NRI) is the chief U.S. R&D semiconductor program managed by the Semiconductor Research Corporation. The NRI supports university research to find a replacement beyond the limits of current semiconductor technology.



At present, vigorous research is in progress in the U.S. for development of new technology that will lead a nanoelectronics era, much as the U.S. has managed the microelectronics era for the past 50 years. Along with industry, the National Science Foundation, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and state governments and universities are in the forefront of the NRI.



Similarly, the semiconductor product uses AI applications for which the European Union policies assist the businesses to optimize capabilities of AI. The AI depends upon semiconductor industry to create memory chips and other related components to store and process the data.



Certainly, the semiconductors plays a vital role in part of data generation which further creates need to develop new chip design in order to store enormous data. This would further create the demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment among the semiconductor industries. This initiative provides multiple benefits to the companies and thus increasing the growth of semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in the region.



On the basis of equipment type, the Wafer Manufacturing Equipment segment is leading the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market followed by the Test Equipment segment are anticipated to grow at a CAGR. The wafer manufacturing equipment is a first equipment used in the production of semiconductor products. It includes single crystal manufacturing equipment, wafer processing equipment, and inspection and metrology equipment & others.



The manufacturing of ICs is complex and might involves over 50 unique pieces of semiconductor equipment. In this procedure silica is used as an input to produce ultrapure ingots and then wafers are used to build ICs which are shipped to the vast clientele. The wafer manufacturing equipment are available in different forms and most of which is specified to growing, removing, depositing materials from the wafer.



Some of the wafer fabrication equipment includes epitaxial reactors, oxidation systems, etching equipment, physical vapor deposition systems, diffusion systems, ion implantation equipment, photolithography equipment, and chemical vapor deposition systems. The equipment deposits and removes many and unique materials from wafer in a specific patterns - and this process continues until circuit is entirely built on the wafer.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance



2. Key Takeaways



3. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market - by Equipment Type

3.2.2 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market - by End-Use

3.2.3 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market - by Dimension

3.2.4 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market - by Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis

3.3.1 North America - Pest Analysis

3.3.2 Europe - Pest Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific - Pest Analysis

3.3.4 Rest of the World - Pest Analysis



4. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Exponentially Growing Needs of Consumer Electronic Devices Boosting the Manufacturing Prospects

4.1.2 Convergence of Electronics and Automotive Industry Driving the Quest For Semiconductor Manufacturing

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Rapidly Changing Nature of Technology Requiring Consistent Changes In Manufacturing Equipment

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Proliferation of Artificial Intelligence, IoT and Connected Devices Across Industry Verticals

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Advanced Packaging Integrations In the Manufacturing Equipment

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)



6. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Equipment Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Breakdown, by Equipment Type, 2018 & 2027

6.3 Wafer Manufacturing Equipment

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Wafer Processing Equipment Overview

6.3.3 Inspection and Metrology Equipment & Others Overview

6.3.4 Wafer Manufacturing Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

6.4 Assembly & Packaging Equipment

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Dicing Equipment Overview

6.4.3 Bonding Equipment Overview

6.4.4 Packaging Equipment Overview

6.4.5 Test, Evaluation & Other Assembly Equipment Overview

6.4.6 Assembly & Packaging Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

6.5 Test Equipment

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Automated Test Equipment Overview

6.5.3 Prober Equipment Overview

6.5.4 Handler Overview

6.5.5 Other Inspection Equipment Overview

6.5.6 Test Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)



7. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Dimension

7.1 Overview

7.2 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Breakdown, by Dimension, 2018 & 2027

7.3 2D Market

7.4 2.5D Market

7.5 3D Market



8. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - End-Use

8.1 Overview

8.2 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Breakdown, by End Use, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry

8.4 Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing

8.5 Testing Home



9. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geography Overview

9.1 North America Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.2 Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.3 Apac Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9.4 Rest of the World (Row) Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 Merger and Acquisition

10.4 New Development

10.5 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Advantest Corporation

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Developments

11.2 Applied Materials Inc.

11.3 ASML Holding N.V.

11.4 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

11.5 KLA Corporation

11.6 LAM Research Corporation

11.7 Rudolph Technologies Inc.

11.8 Screen Holdings Co. Ltd.

11.9 Teradyne Inc.

11.10 Tokyo Electron Ltd.



