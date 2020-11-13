World Series of Poker® Main Event ® to Return

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Series of Poker (WSOP) today announced plans to host 2020's hybrid online and live version of the $10,000 No-Limit Hold-Em World Championship, known better to poker players and fans as the Main Event. The Main Event will begin for international players on Sunday, Nov. 29 and domestically on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Due to travel restrictions and out of an abundance of caution for player safety, this year's format will be unique, where early round play will begin online with one entry on WSOP.com or GGPoker.com, before shifting to a live setting for final table action on two continents. Each "bracket" will pay out prize money to tournament entrants independently. The final table will be a world's first, as an ultimate heads-up duel for the World Championship, where $1 million in prize money will be on the line courtesy of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) and GGPoker. The Main Event will be held consistent to the traditional "freeze-out" standards of the Main Event, offering only single entry, as well as the longest levels and deepest stacks ever offered on the online platform.

All in-person tournaments, domestic and international, will be subject to special COVID rules and procedures, the details of which will be published at a later date and will require players to undergo a required health screening prior to live participation. All participants must agree to abide by all applicable rules.

U.S. residents will be able to play the Main Event on the WSOP.com platform in either New Jersey or Nevada beginning on Sunday, Dec. 13. The $10,000 event is expected to take two full days to reach the final table, with play being suspended for an overnight break after approximately 12 hours of action. The tournament will be paused when play hits the final table, with the final nine players traveling to Las Vegas for the TV taping and culmination of the tournament to take place at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, subject to applicable regulatory approval.

Dates for Domestic Tournament:

Day 1 – Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020

Day 2 – Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Play down to 9 players

Final Table – Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 28, Play continues to a winner; prize monies paid

International residents eligible to use GGPoker's popular online poker platform will have three dates from which to choose their starting flight. Similar to the traditional offline events, players may only choose one date of play. Similar to the domestic flight, and subject to casino availability, play will be paused for the final nine contestants who will report to King's Casino in Rozvadov, Czech Republic to play their final table in a live TV taping. Should travel restrictions or a casino shutdown prevent the live portion from moving forward in December, organizers reserve the right to continue the tournament play online or reschedule to a later date.

Dates for International Tournament:

Day 1A – Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020

Day1B – Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020

Day 1C - Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020

Day 2, Play down to 9 players, Monday, Dec. 7

Final Table – *King's Casino, Tuesday, Dec.15, Play down to a winner

*Subject to local regulatory approval

Finally, the winner of the Domestic Tournament and the winner of the International Tournament will meet at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, subject to applicable regulatory approval, for a televised showdown on Wednesday, Dec.30, 2020. In addition to any prize monies won by entrants in their respective tournament, WSOP and GGPoker have committed an additional sum of $1 million to the winner of the Heads-Up match along with the Main Event championship bracelet and the title of 2020 World Champion. *Note, should the international winner be under the age of 21 and thereby ineligible to play in the state of Nevada, organizers reserve the right to change the date and location of the Heads-Up match.

Heads-Up Championship of Domestic Winner vs International Winner:

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas*

A comprehensive list of satellite events allowing qualification for as little $1 will be available on both WSOP.com and GGPoker.com. There will also be weekly free-rolls offering $10,000 seat entry for multiple weeks leading up to the tournament.

To welcome visiting players, Caesars Entertainment will offer special Main Event room rates at several resorts in Nevada and New Jersey. Additionally, new options to deposit money into a WSOP.com account and cash out in person will be available for the first time at Silver Legacy Resort Casino in Reno, NV. For more information about special hotel rates, and cash at the cage locations, visit wsop.com/mainevent.

Note, players are allowed to create and/or fund their online poker accounts prior to arriving within the state borders of Nevada and New Jersey. However, they must be geolocated through a CPU of mobile device to be within the state borders to be able to commence any gaming activity. New players may require document verification and are highly encouraged to register early.

As has been the case each year since 2003, ESPN will air coverage of the 2020 WSOP Main Event featuring Lon McEachern and Norman Chad.

"There must be a World Champion in 2020," said Ty Stewart, Executive Director of the World Series of Poker. "Poker's history is too important. It's a unique format for the Main Event, but this is a unique year. We want to keep players' health and safety top of mind and still deliver a great televised showcase for the game we love."

Added GGPoker Head of Poker Operations Steve Preiss, "We're very happy to continue to deepen our relationship with WSOP. It was a huge summer of record-setting action on GGPoker and we're excited to offer players access to the biggest tournament of all."

To stay up to date on the latest WSOP news, visit: www.WSOP.com.

About the World Series of Poker

The World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $3.29 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2019, the event attracted 187,298 entrants from 118 different countries to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and awarded more than $293 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007 and the WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013 and the WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015. For more information on the WSOP, please visit www.wsop.com.

About GGPoker

GGPoker is one of the world's leading online poker rooms, with a growing global player base. It offers a range of innovative games and features such as the patented Rush & Cash poker, All-In or Fold, Spin & Gold, integrated staking platform, SnapCam video messaging, the ability to squeeze your hole cards, PokerCraft, and Smart HUD, all designed to enhance gaming experiences and make poker more fun than ever.

Find out more about GGPoker at GGPoker.com and on Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our strategies, objectives and plans for future development or acquisitions of properties or operations, as well as expectations, future operating results and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the terms or phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "plans," "intends," "expects," "might," "may," "estimates," "could," "should," "would," "will likely continue," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and with what we believe is a reasonable basis, there can be no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will be realized. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements which are included elsewhere in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include: (a) the effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency, including (i) the extent and duration of the impact of the global COVID-19 public health emergency and measures to contain the public health emergency or mitigate its impact on the Company's business, financial results and liquidity; (ii) the ability of the Company to modify its operations to comply with various state, tribal and local directives, mandates, and orders; (iii) the impact of actions the Company has undertaken to reduce costs and improve efficiencies to mitigate losses as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency, which could negatively impact guest loyalty and our ability to attract and retain our employees; and (iv) changes and instability in global, national and regional economic activity and financial market activity as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency and the impact on consumer discretionary spending and travel; (b) the possibility that the proposed acquisition of William Hill and the announced and proposed dispositions are not consummated on the expected terms or at all; (c) risks related to the Merger of the Company and CEC and the proposed acquisition of William Hill and the integration of their respective businesses and assets; (d) potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger and the proposed acquisition of William Hill; (e) the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the Merger and the proposed acquisition of William Hill, including cost savings and expected synergies, are not realized when expected or at all; (f) risks associated with increased leverage and additional rental expense resulting from debt financing undertaken in connection with the Merger and the proposed acquisition of William Hill and real estate transactions undertaken in connection with the Merger; (g) competitive responses to the Merger and the proposed acquisition of William Hill; and (h) additional factors discussed in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's and CEC's respective most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors may also cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by the forward-looking statements.

In light of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available on our website or otherwise, and we do not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.