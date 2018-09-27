World Series of Poker (WSOP) Seats Up for Grabs at National League of Poker

"We ran a similar WSOP Main Event Mania Series in 2018, which proved very popular and offered a great experience for the players who made it all the way to Las Vegas," explained Cafrino Chief Executive Officer, Michael Murphy.

"We are excited about our 2019 series and expected it to be even bigger than last year. The WSOP is every player's dream, and we are thrilled to offer our players a chance to win their way to those coveted tables in Vegas."

Cafrino recently announced the merger of the NLOP and Cafrino databases, bringing 1.5 million players under the banner of NLOP.

About Cafrino: Cafrino, a developer and publisher of online social games, offers subscription and ad-supported games. We create value for customers, employees and shareholders by developing and monetizing innovative social games and content. The company's Board of Directors includes CEO Michael Murphy, Chairman Haig Kayserian and General Counsel John Buckman.

More at www.cafrino.com and www.nlop.com .

