World Services Group Sponsored Survey Results Show General Counsel Leaders in Asia Pacific are Positive About Disruptive Technology in the Legal Sector

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Services Group in partnership with GC Magazine, has published GC: In-House Technology in Asia Pacific, a special report exploring trends and direct insights from in-house legal departments survey results with a focus on how they are adapting and pivoting in these unprecedented and changing times. It is the third in a global series focused on technology integration and adaptation within in-house legal departments around the world.

For the full report, click here.

Survey Highlights:

Disruption & Uses

45% stated that technology has been a moderate to great disruptor, and 88% felt this would continue for the next five years. 68% said that use increased significantly over the past five years. 95% said legal technology would change the industry in the coming years, with 33% stating that the change would be significant.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts

73% experienced some level of disruption but with the ability of many businesses to function as normal. Regarding positive disruption, 31% happier with their current out of office setup 27% felt their efficiency had improved, 24% said their output had increased. 73% expect remote working to increase over the coming months.

Types of Technology Solutions

The most common uses of legal technology included: contract management (32%); external firm management (17%) and invoicing (14%).

External Law Firm/GC Relationship

94% felt it is important for law firms to keep up with new technologies and 59% said they are assessing their firms' use of technology as part of their formal panel review process.

"WSG is proud to partner with GC Magazine on the third edition of GC: In-House Technology in Asia Pacific. This issue is indeed a timely one, as at no point in our professional lives has the profound effect of technology been more evident. Since the onset of the pandemic, private practice and in-house counsel alike have universally transitioned to new ways of working largely driven by technology, demonstrating the adaptability of the profession, and dispelling tired notions of lawyers as technological luddites," stated Ramon Moyano, WSG Chairman and Partner at Beccar Varela.

