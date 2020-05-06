World Shutters Market Worth $69+ Billion by 2025 - Built on Roller Shutters Will Remain the Largest Segment and Will Also Witness the Highest Growth

DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shutter Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global shutter market is expected to reach an estimated $69.9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2025.

The future of the global shutter market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction sectors. The major drivers for this market are growth in the construction industry, and an increase in remodeling, and continuing replacement activity in the construction industry.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the shutter market, include increasing usage of high security insulated roller shutters and the growing acceptance of power saving shutters and noise protection shutters.



This study includes the shutter market tends and forecast for the global shutter market through 2025, segmented by product type, fixation type, material type, operation system, application, and region.



On the basis of this comprehensive research, it is forecast that built on roller shutters will remain the largest segment, and this segment is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the durability of this type of shutter. Built on roller shutters are also easy to install with minimum modification of the lintel of the door or window.



Within the global shutter market, residential will remain the largest end use industry and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increases in new housing construction.



Europe will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of shutters in end use industries.



Some of the features of this report:

Market size estimates: Global shutter market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

Global shutter market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by end use and use industry.

Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by end use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global shutter market size by product type, fixation type, material type, operation system, and application in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global shutter market size by product type, fixation type, material type, operation system, and application in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global shutter market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

Global shutter market breakdown by key regions such as , , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of shutter in the global shutter market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of shutter in the global shutter market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of shutter in the global shutter market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of shutter in the global shutter market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report addresses the following key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global shutter market by product type (built on roller shutters, built in roller shutters, integrated roller shutters, and roller shutters with tilted laths), fixation type (door and window), material type (wood, synthetic, metal, and glass), operating system (manual and automated), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this shutter market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and competitive threats in this shutter market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends in this shutter market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7.What are some of the changing demands of customers in the shutter market?

Q.8.What are the new developments in the shutter market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this shutter market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10.What are some of the competing products in this shutter market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this shutter market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.1.2: Macroeconomic Forecast

3.2: Global Shutter Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Shutter Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Built on Roller Shutter

3.3.2: Built in Roller Shutter

3.3.3: Integrated Roller Shutter

3.3.4: Roller Shutter with Tilted Lath

3.4: Global Shutter Market by Fixation Type

3.4.1: Door Shutter

3.4.2: Window Shutter

3.5: Global Shutter Market by Material Type

3.5.1: Wood

3.5.2: Synthetic

3.5.3: Metal

3.5.4: Glass

3.6: Global Shutter Market by Operating System

3.6.1: Manual

3.6.2: Automated

3.7: Global Shutter Market by End Use

3.7.1: Residential

3.7.2: Commercial



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Shutter Market by Region

4.2: North American Shutter Market

4.3: European Shutter Market

4.4: APAC Shutter Market

4.5: RoW Shutter Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis Model



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Material Cost

6.2: Labor Cost

6.3: Energy Cost

6.4: SG&A

6.5: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Shutter Market by Product Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Shutter Market by Fixation Type

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Shutter Market by Material Type

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Shutter Market by Operating System

7.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Shutter Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Shutter Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Shutter Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Assa Abloy Group

8.2: LIXIL Group Corporation

8.3: Sanwa Holdings Corporation

8.4: Hormann Group

8.5: Bunka Shutter Co. Ltd.

8.6: SKB Shutters

8.7: Hunter Douglas

8.8: Heroal



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkcia8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

