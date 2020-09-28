World Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Analysis 2020
Sep 28, 2020, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space Situational Awareness (SSA) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Space Situational Awareness (SSA) estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The Space Situational Awareness (SSA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$343.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$277.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Analytical Graphics, Inc.
- Elecnor Deimos Group
- Etamax Space GmbH
- ExoAnalytic Solutions, Inc.
- GlobVision Inc.
- GMV Innovating Solutions SL
- Harris Corporation
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- NorStar Space Data Inc.
- Polaris Alpha LLC.
- Solers, Inc.
- SpaceNav
- Vision Engineering Solutions, LLC.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Space Situational Awareness (SSA) System: An Introduction
- Space Weather
- Orbiting Space Objects (OSO)
- Natural Space Debris
- SSA and Space Security
- Orbital Space Debris Population
- Tracking Orbital Space Objects
- Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Sensors
- Enhancing Safety of Civil and Commercial Activities in Space
- Radar SSA Sensors
- Optical SSA Sensors
- SSA: Market Overview
- The Need for Space Situational Awareness (SSA)
- Increasing Number of Space Objects and Space Operators
- Ever Changing Activities in Space
- Concerns and Increasing Threat of Collisions
- Need for Actionable SSA Products and Services
- Channel of International Cooperation/Collaboration
- Varying Commercial Motivations
- US Represents the Largest Market
- Commercial End Use Segment Accounts for Largest Share
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- The Need for Continuous Advancements and Evolving SSA Technologies for Monitoring Earth's Orbital Population
- Sensors at the Heart of Space Situational Awareness (SSA)
- European Space Agency's Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Program
- High Fidelity Approach to SSA Data Simulation
- The Civil Space Situational Awareness Legislation Gets Clearance in the US
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xj1ym1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | [email protected]
SOURCE Research and Markets