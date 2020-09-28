World Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Analysis 2020

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space Situational Awareness (SSA) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Space Situational Awareness (SSA) estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Space Situational Awareness (SSA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$343.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$277.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Analytical Graphics, Inc.

Elecnor Deimos Group

Etamax Space GmbH

ExoAnalytic Solutions, Inc.

GlobVision Inc.

GMV Innovating Solutions SL

Harris Corporation

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NorStar Space Data Inc.

Polaris Alpha LLC.

Solers, Inc.

SpaceNav

Vision Engineering Solutions, LLC.

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) System: An Introduction

Space Weather

Orbiting Space Objects (OSO)

Natural Space Debris

SSA and Space Security

Orbital Space Debris Population

Tracking Orbital Space Objects

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Sensors

Enhancing Safety of Civil and Commercial Activities in Space

Radar SSA Sensors

Optical SSA Sensors

SSA: Market Overview

The Need for Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Increasing Number of Space Objects and Space Operators

Ever Changing Activities in Space

Concerns and Increasing Threat of Collisions

Need for Actionable SSA Products and Services

Channel of International Cooperation/Collaboration

Varying Commercial Motivations

US Represents the Largest Market

Commercial End Use Segment Accounts for Largest Share

Global Competitor Market Shares

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Need for Continuous Advancements and Evolving SSA Technologies for Monitoring Earth's Orbital Population

Sensors at the Heart of Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

European Space Agency's Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Program

High Fidelity Approach to SSA Data Simulation

The Civil Space Situational Awareness Legislation Gets Clearance in the US

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xj1ym1

