World Sports Fishing Equipment Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Sports Fishing Equipment market worldwide will grow by a projected US $2.7 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3%. Rods, Reels, & Poles, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.2% and reach a market size of US $7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Rods, Reels, & Poles market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US $57.8 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US $68.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Rods, Reels, & Poles segment will reach a market size of US $394 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Sports Fishing Equipment market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 4.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US $931 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Sports Fishing Equipment market landscape.



Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recent Market Activity

Sports Fishing Equipment: Meeting the Ever-Changing Needs of Recreational Fishing, the Healthful Pastime

Myriad Health and Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing Drive Widespread Adoption of Fishing Equipment

Key Health and Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing Ranked in the Order of Importance

Global Market Outlook

Lures, Flies, & Baits: The Fastest Growing Segment

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sports Fishing Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Steady Proliferation of Connected Electronic Fishing Devices Drive Healthy Market Growth

Select Innovative Electronic Sports Fishing-Related Products

AngLR Tracker for Fishing Rod

FishSentry Connected Fishing Rods

PowerRay Underwater Robot

Marcum Recon 5 Underwater Camera

5 Underwater Camera FLIR Ocean Scout TK Night-Vision Camera

Passion for Outdoors and the Drive to Preserve Nature Drive Demand from the Millennials Population

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Disruptive Technologies that Transformed the Sports Fishing Boats over the Years

Surging Popularity of Kayak Fishing Benefits Market Expansion

Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Sports Fishing Equipment Sales

Surging Interest in Fishing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues

Airbomb: A Revolutionary Mid-Air Baiting Device

Shimano Develops World's Most Advanced Fishing Reel

Lures Mimic Sounds of Fish

Lures with Characteristic Wobbling Action

Bait Covers More Water to Find Feeding Fish

3D Printed Fishing Bobbers

Recent ARC Fishing Innovations

Advancements in Fly Fishing Reels

Innovative Fishing Accessories

Other Innovative Fishing Rods, Lures and Reels

