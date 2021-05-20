World Sports Network Announces Weekly MLB Sweepstakes
The World Sports Network (WSN) announces their first installment of the season-long MLB Pick 'em Sweepstakes.
May 20, 2021, 13:30 ET
ISELIN, N.J., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The free-to-enter sweepstakes have been a strong fan-favorite on the site, attracting participants looking to put their prediction skills to the test.
WSN frequently runs such free-to-enter contests, covering most of the major sports in the US. An Alabama couple who participated in the NFL contest late last year saw an odds-defying victory, at .001% likelihood.
The WSN MLB Sweepstakes is a weekly event all season long. The first installment carries a prize of $600 covering the following games:
- White Sox vs Cardinals, Tue, 25th - 8:10 PM ET
- Astros vs Dodgers, Wed, 26th - 7:40 PM ET
- Tigers vs Indians, Thur, 27th - 1:10 PM ET
- Dodgers vs Giants, Fri, 28th - 10:10 PM ET
- Mets vs Braves, Sat, 29th - 7:15 PM ET
- Mariners vs Rangers, Sat, 29th - 10:10 PM ET
- Red Sox vs Marlins, Sun, 30th - 1:10 PM ET
