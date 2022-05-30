World Sustainable Packaging Market Trends and Forecasts to 2027: Eco-Friendly Packaging is Gaining Traction

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sustainable Packaging Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U. S. , Germany, France, the U. K. , China, India and South Korea are the main global markets for sustainable packaging due to stringent government regulations and awareness. Germany, France and the U. K. have excellent recycling regulations and extended producer responsibilities across the European Union. China and India are the fastest growing in terms of economies and population, expected to grow at the highest rate, these countries have huge potential for the FMCG consumer base and the growing food and beverage industry. Regulations regarding packaging, awareness of eco-friendly packaging materials and a paradigm shift towards sustainability are expected to drive demand for sustainable packaging.



Paper and paper board account for the largest share of the market. Paper and paper board is the preferred choice of material for packaging. A major advantage of this material is easy recycling; fiber and can be reused to make new paper board. Around 50% of the total fiber used to make paper is supplied through recycled paper.



Another factor is increasing awareness among consumers toward environmental issues caused by packaging. Packing and FMCG companies are getting pressure from governments, media and consumers to inculcate sustainability.



The report provides an updated review of sustainable packaging, including materials and processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for these products. The publisher delineates the current market status for sustainable packaging, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the next five years.

The sustainable packaging market is analyzed based on the following segments: material, application, process and region. Technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed. This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the sustainable packaging industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. It also includes descriptions of market forces that are relevant to the sustainable packaging industry and areas of application.

Global markets are presented for many sustainable packaging market segments, along with growth forecasts through 2027. Estimates of sales value are based on prices in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and for all sustainable packaging materials and products. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented, here.

The sustainable packaging market is further segmented based on materials: paper, board, plastic, glass, metal. The market is also segmented into applications: food, beverages, home care, personal care, health care and others. It is segmented by process: recycle, reuse and degradable.



