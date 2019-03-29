World Tactile Sensors Market Report 2019: Analysis by Type, End-use Vertical, and Geography

DUBLIN, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tactile Sensors Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tactile sensors market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast from 2018 to 2026.



Over the last few years, considerable technological efforts and scientific research have been dedicated to developing tactile sensing based on different transducing mechanisms, with potential applications across multiple fields such as intelligent robotics, human-machine interface, and tactile sensor-based minimally invasive surgery among others.



In terms of adoption, consumer electronics and industrial manufacturing represented two major end-use verticals, collectively accounting for around 60% of the total market value in 2017. The growth in the consumer electronics segment is majorly credited to the perpetually growing demand for touchscreen units across electronic gadgets such as tablets, smartphones, remotes, and game controllers among others.



On the other hand, demand for tactile sensors across automotive applications is poised to register strong growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. With high sensitivities, tactile sensors are increasingly being employed in the manufacturing of automobile components such as clutches, brakes, door seals, fuel cells, etc.



Successful commercial tactile sensing-based products have offered a great impetus and promises of funding for further developments in this field. Thus, its no longer considered a laboratory technology and has displayed prospect to aid future advances across different industry verticals.



Success and growth of companies including Tekscan Inc. (Boston, the U.S.), Pressure Profile Systems Inc. (Los Angeles, the U.S.), X-sensors (Alberta, Canada), etc. have confirmed the existence and positive outlook for products based on tactile sensing technology.



With the imminent need for automation, increasing electronic gadget ownership, and the acceptance of intelligent robots across verticals, the demand for tactile sensing products will surge during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



Some of the leading tactile sensor manufacturers profiled in the research study include Annon Piezo Technology, Tekscan Inc., Pressure Profile Systems, Inc. APC International Ltd., Airmar Technology Corporation, TRS Technologies, Inc., Weiss Robotics, Cirque Corporation, Tacterion GmbH, Synaptics Incorporated, Touch International Inc, X-sensors and Barrett Technology among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase III-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Tactile Sensors Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Tactile Sensors Market, by Type, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Tactile Sensors Market, by End-use Vertical, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Tactile Sensors Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)



3. Global Tactile Sensors Market Analysis

3.1. Global Tactile Sensors Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Challenges

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4. Competitive Landscape

3.4.1. Market Positioning of the Leading Service Providers

3.4.2. Major Strategies Adopted



4. Global Tactile Sensors Market Value, by Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Comparative Analysis

4.1.1. Tactile Sensors Market Value, by Type, 2017 & 2026 (Value %)

4.2. Resistive

4.3. Capacitive

4.4. Piezoelectric

4.5. Piezoresistive

4.6. Inductive

4.7. Optoelectric

4.8. Others (Magnetic, Ultrasonic, etc.)



5. Global Tactile Sensors Market Value, by End-use Vertical, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Comparative Analysis

5.1.1. Tactile Sensors Market Value, by End-use Vertical, 2017 & 2026 (Value %)

5.2. Automotive

5.3. Industrial Manufacturing

5.4. Consumer Electronics

5.5. Healthcare

5.6. Others (Aerospace, Oil & Gas, etc.)



6. North America Tactile Sensors Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



7. Europe Tactile Sensors Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



8. Asia Pacific Tactile Sensors Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



9. Rest of World Tactile Sensors Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Annon Piezo Technology

10.2. Tekscan Inc.

10.3. APC International Ltd.

10.4. Airmar Technology Corporation

10.5. TRS Technologies Inc.

10.6. Weiss Robotics

10.7. Cirque Corporation

10.8. Tacterion GmbH

10.9. Synaptics Incorporated

10.10. Touch International Inc.

10.11. Pressure Profile Systems

10.12. Barrett Technology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/485v7d/world_tactile?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

