World Tampons Market Report 2020 - Tampons Still Beyond the Reach of Many Asian & African Countries
Jun 26, 2020, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tampons - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Tampons market worldwide will grow by a projected US$1.1 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. Radially Wound Pledget, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4.5% and reach a market size of US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The tampons market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.6% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$27.4 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$27.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Radially Wound Pledget segment will reach a market size of US$97.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Tampons market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$350 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Tampons market landscape.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ALBAAD.com
- Asaleo Care Limited
- Bodywise (UK) Ltd.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company
- First Quality Enterprises, Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Lil-lets Group Limited
- Procter & Gamble
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)
- Unicharm Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Tampons: Offering Menstrual Protection with Lifestyle Advantages
- Recent Market Activity
- Focused Marketing, Education, and New, Better, and Safe Technologies: Key Factors Sustaining Consumer Interest
- Major Factors Influencing Tampon Adoption
- Packaging and Marketing of Tampons
- Misconceptions about Tampons
- Growing Focus on Feminine Health, Comfort and Convenience Benefits Market Adoption
- Global Market Outlook
- Developed Countries are Traditional Revenue Contributors, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth
- Tampons Still Beyond the Reach of Many Asian & African Countries
- Competitive Scenario
- Consumer Education Continues to Remain a Core Issue
- Knowing the Psychographic Profile of Consumer Vital for Success
- Targeted Marketing Critical for Increasing Sales
- Tampon Manufacturers Increase 'Frankness' in Advertising
- Private Label Tampons Gain Prominence
- Manufacturers Depend on Emerging Markets to Increase Sales Momentum
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Tampons Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Despite Health Concerns and Decline in Menstruating Female Population, Innovative Tampons Sustain Demand
- Recent Tampon Innovations and Advancements
- Growing Prominence of New-Age Natural, Renewable, Re-usable, and Organic Tampons Benefit Market Expansion
- Traditional Tampons Found to Contain Glyphosate, Organic Alternatives Emerge to be Attractive
- Biodegradable, Compostable, and Plastic-Free Products Gain Popularity
- Natural Tampons: The Way Forward
- Menstrual Cup with the Potential to Replace Tampons Face Impediments in Mass Adoption, Bodes Well for the Market
- Favorable Demographic, Social, and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target
- Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for the Hygiene Market
- Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
- Online Sales Offers New Avenues of Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
