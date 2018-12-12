World Tea Academy Experiences Global Growth with Online Certification Program

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- World Tea Academy (WTA), the leading online tea education and certification program from the organizers and creators of World Tea Expo and the Global Tea Championship, has experienced significant growth with students participating from around the world. Since launching in 2013, World Tea Academy has enrolled more than 700 students spanning 44 countries, six continents, six Canadian provinces and 43 of the 50 United States, plus the District of Columbia. As a result, the digital-based learning platform has expanded its curriculum, added a new leadership position and launched an enhanced website.

New Certified Tea Blender Track

World Tea Academy – which offers classes filled with rich content, valuable tea knowledge, videos, group discussions, materials for hands-on learning and downloadable course materials – recently introduced an advanced-level Certified Tea Blender track to its curriculum. Students who complete the Tea Blender track will have the information, resources and skills needed to conceptualize, create and launch new tea blends, as well as to flavor and scent teas and other botanicals. Students will need to complete seven key classes before becoming a WTA Certified Tea Blender.

"The new World Tea Academy Certified Tea Blender track was inspired by the massive popularity and interest in tea blending throughout the global tea community," said Donna Fellman, online education director for World Tea Academy. "Each of these advanced classes has been written by highly-regarded tea industry specialists and professionals, who have generously shared their knowledge and expertise."

New WTA Assistant Education Director

In addition to the fresh curriculum, World Tea Academy named Lisa Boalt Richardson as assistant education director – a new role for WTA. Richardson has traveled the globe researching and learning from masters about tea. In 2000, she formed Lisa Knows Tea and began consulting with companies in product line development. She worked with several Fortune 500 companies and helped launch new tea lines, in addition to training employees in tea knowledge and service. Richardson is a highly-sought speaker who shares tea insights with both the industry and tea enthusiasts. She's authored three tea books with her latest being Modern Tea: A Fresh Look at an Ancient Beverage (Chronicle Books 2014).

Richardson noted, "I'm delighted to join World Tea Academy, to help further build and enhance the platform that creates a classroom-like environment for dynamic student-to-student interaction from all over the world."

New WTA Website

World Tea Academy also launched a new website at WorldTeaAcademy.com, to make it easier for students to navigate the program. One of the new features is an interactive "Student Tracker," for WTA students to keep track of their online course work.

Lauren Fulton, a WTA student in Seattle, Wash., said, "The WTA Tea Specialist Certification program is excellent for anyone who wants to get serious about their hobby or even explore a new career. I began the program as a tea enthusiast and ended up wanting to work in the tea industry. Overall, there's a lot of great content packed into the monthly courses, but the assignments and suggestions make it manageable for someone with a full-time job. There's also plenty of hands-on experience in tea cupping and tea tasting."

All World Tea Academy classes are delivered through the website to meet the demands of students' busy schedules. Most students have established careers in various industries, including: tea, restaurant, foodservice, retail, grocery, hotel, and beverage and coffee industries, in addition to entrepreneurs who are looking to establish a tea business.

Christian T. Semaan, a WTA student in Lebanon, said, "World Tea Academy is outstanding. It's helped me forge a scientific and experimental approach to the culture of tea. It structured my understanding of the organoleptic practice through cupping exercises that interpret the biological organization, along with the manufacturing process of each category. It also opened my eyes to the different types of herbs and spices that can be used in the flavoring and blending of teas."

In addition to the core WTA Certified Tea Specialist program, WTA offers higher-level accreditation: WTA Certified Tea Professional, WTA Certified Tea Sommelier, WTA Certified Tea Health Expert, and the new WTA Certified Tea Blender.

To register or learn more about the World Tea Academy certification program and classes (#TeaAcademy), visit https://worldteaacademy.com or email info@WorldTeaAcademy.com. Materials for the program are shipped internationally to most countries. New classes will be added in the second half of 2019.

