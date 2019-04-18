World Telecom CapEx Dynamics Report 2019: Telcos' & OTT Players' Investment Challenges 2012-2017 - Analysis of the Global Marketplace and its Players

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Telecom CapEx Dynamics - Telcos' & OTT Players' Investment Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the need to deploy superfast access networks (FTTx, 5G) becomes more and more pressing, telcos are having to sustain massive investments.

Based on an analysis of the global marketplace and its players (24 countries and more than 30 telcos covered), this report provides details on fixed and mobile CapEx from 2012 to 2017, and compares the different regional trends.

What has telcos' CapEx dynamic been over the past 5 years?

What is the spending gap between fixed and mobile networks?

Which regions have seen the highest increase in telecoms infrastructure CapEx? And the lowest?

What is telcos' revenue to CapEx ratio?

How does OTTs' CapEx compare with telcos'?

Dataset Scope



Indicators per country for 24 countries

Total amount of investment or CapEx (capital expenditure)

Amount of CapEx per market segment (fixed, mobile)

CapEx/sales (gross revenues of operators analysed), if applicable

Indicators per region for five regions

Total amount of investment or CapEx

Amount of CapEx per market segment (fixed, mobile)

Data

Historical data 2012-2017

Data conversion

Country data was converted into euros (EUR)

Exchange rates (average 2017 exchange rate according to the International Monetary Fund, or IMF) are specified in the tab entitled exchange rates' and were applied throughout the period.

Geographical coverage

Five main regions: Europe , North America , Latin America , Asia-Pacific and Africa - Middle East

, , , and - Countries within each region are listed below.

Geographic Area

Asia Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Europe

Belgium

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Kingdom

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa



North America

Canada

United States

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Trends

1.1. Telcos' overall CapEx down in 2016 and 2017

1.2. Spending on mobile networks still accounts for more than half of global CapEx

1.3. Expenditure proportionate to Revenues



2. Regional trends

2.1. Widely disparate regional dynamics

2.2. Slow but steady growth in Europe

2.3. Top 5 West European markets account for 60% of regional CapEx

2.4. Wireless CapEx under pressure in North America

2.5. Asia-Pacific, the Chinese effect

2.6. Strong growth in Latin America

2.7. Mobile first in MEA



3. Top Telcos' CapEx

3.1. China Mobile on top

3.2. Wide array of CapEx to sales ratios



