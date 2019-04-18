World Telecom CapEx Dynamics Report 2019: Telcos' & OTT Players' Investment Challenges 2012-2017 - Analysis of the Global Marketplace and its Players
As the need to deploy superfast access networks (FTTx, 5G) becomes more and more pressing, telcos are having to sustain massive investments.
Based on an analysis of the global marketplace and its players (24 countries and more than 30 telcos covered), this report provides details on fixed and mobile CapEx from 2012 to 2017, and compares the different regional trends.
- What has telcos' CapEx dynamic been over the past 5 years?
- What is the spending gap between fixed and mobile networks?
- Which regions have seen the highest increase in telecoms infrastructure CapEx? And the lowest?
- What is telcos' revenue to CapEx ratio?
- How does OTTs' CapEx compare with telcos'?
Dataset Scope
Indicators per country for 24 countries
- Total amount of investment or CapEx (capital expenditure)
- Amount of CapEx per market segment (fixed, mobile)
- CapEx/sales (gross revenues of operators analysed), if applicable
Indicators per region for five regions
- Total amount of investment or CapEx
- Amount of CapEx per market segment (fixed, mobile)
Data
- Historical data 2012-2017
Data conversion
- Country data was converted into euros (EUR)
- Exchange rates (average 2017 exchange rate according to the International Monetary Fund, or IMF) are specified in the tab entitled exchange rates' and were applied throughout the period.
Geographical coverage
- Five main regions: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa-Middle East
- Countries within each region are listed below.
Geographic Area
Asia Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Singapore
- South Korea
Europe
- Belgium
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Russia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Kingdom
Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
Middle East & Africa
North America
- Canada
- United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Trends
1.1. Telcos' overall CapEx down in 2016 and 2017
1.2. Spending on mobile networks still accounts for more than half of global CapEx
1.3. Expenditure proportionate to Revenues
2. Regional trends
2.1. Widely disparate regional dynamics
2.2. Slow but steady growth in Europe
2.3. Top 5 West European markets account for 60% of regional CapEx
2.4. Wireless CapEx under pressure in North America
2.5. Asia-Pacific, the Chinese effect
2.6. Strong growth in Latin America
2.7. Mobile first in MEA
3. Top Telcos' CapEx
3.1. China Mobile on top
3.2. Wide array of CapEx to sales ratios
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba
- Amazon
- America Mvil
- Apple
- AT&T
- Baidu
- BCE
- Bharti Airtel
- BT
- Century Link
- Charter (Time Warner Cable until 2015)
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Comcast
- Deutsche Telecom
- Etisalat
- KDDI
- KT
- Liberty Global
- Microsoft
- MTN
- Netflix
- NTT
- Orange
- Rakuten
- SFR/Altice
- SK Telecom
- Softbank
- Swisscom
- Telecom Italia
- Telecom Players
- Telefonica
- Telenor
- TeliaSonera
- Telstra
- Tencent
- Verizon
