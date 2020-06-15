World Textile Machinery Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2027 - Spinning Machines Segment Poised for Strong Growth
Jun 15, 2020, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Machinery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Textile Machinery market worldwide will grow by a projected 7.5 Million Units, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Spinning Machines, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 7% and reach a market size of 17.4 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Spinning Machines market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 225.2 Thousand Units to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 219.2 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Spinning Machines segment will reach a market size of 879.6 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Textile Machinery market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 11.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 1.9 Million Units in terms of addressable market opportunity.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Textile Machinery market landscape.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- A.T.E. Enterprises Private Limited
- Batliboi Ltd.
- Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
- Murata Machinery Ltd.
- OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfaffikon
- Rieter AG
- Toyota Industries Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Fast Growing Non-Woven Fabrics Demand to Drive the Global Market for Textile Machinery
- Recent Market Activity
- World Textile Machinery Shipments
- Spinning Machinery
- Draw Texturing Machinery
- Knitting Machinery
- Other Textile Machinery
- An Insight into the Global Market for Spinning Machinery
- Market for Circular Knitting Machines
- Asian Countries Continue to Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
- China - The Frontrunner in the Textile Machinery Market
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Textile Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Key Ongoing Trends in the Global Marketfor Textile Machinery
- Replacement of Manual Operations with Automation
- Deployment of Nanotechnology
- Rise of Smart Textiles
- Growing Demand for Clothing and Fabrics Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
- Fashion Conscious Women Bodes Well for the Textile Machinery Market
- Increasing Demand for Technical Textiles Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Macro Factors Driving the World Textiles Sector Generate Parallel Opportunities for Textiles Machinery
- Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World Population
- Retail Sprawl in the Thriving Urban Territories
- Rising Affluence of Middle Class ConsumerSegment
- Economic Scenario
- Advancements in the Weaving Machinery Market
- Factors Affecting Demand for Weaving Machines(On a Rating Scale of 1-10)
- Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth for Digital Textile Manufacturing Devices Market
- Thies GmbH Introduces Extensive Range ofTextile Manufacturing Technologies
- Tecnorama Launches SHAKERAMA and ECODYERAMA Automatic Dyeing Machines
- Fongs Group Unveils Range of Innovative Dyeing Equipment and Washing Machines
- Monforts Launches Line of Sustainable TextileManufacturing Technologies
- Interspare Unveils Krantz and Artos High-EndFinishing Technologies
- A Leading Manufacturer Introduces SimtexCalendar Roll
- InspirOn Develops SprintOn Stenters
- Cubotex Introduces Unimat Universal HankDyeing Machine
- Jupiter Comtex Pvt. Ltd. Launches Indigo RopeDyeing Technology
- TEMPACTA Washing Steamer and TRIKOFLEXDrum Washing Machine from Benninger
- Geratex Machinery to Adopt Ultrasonic Technologyfor Fabric Washing
- 3D Weaving Machines Becoming the Mainstay
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lep7t7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets