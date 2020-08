World Thermal Interface Materials Industry Analysis by Product, Application and Region (2020-2026)

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Thermal Interface Materials Market By Products, By Applications, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Thermal Interface Materials Market size is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



The key factors that are driving the global market are high demand from the electronics industry, increasing reduction of electronic devices, and continuous launch of new products and expansion activities started by different companies. Phase change materials are expected to become one of the fastest-developing industries over the coming days. At room temperature, they are in solid phase and change its phase to liquid as it melts when temperature rises. This property of Phase change materials makes them easy to handle and can effectively conduct heat both below and above the melting point.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Honeywell International, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Indium Corporation, Fuji Polymer Industries Co., Ltd., Momentive Performance, Materials, Inc., Semikron International GmbH, and AIM Specialty Materials.



Feb-2020: Henkel extended its thermal interface materials (TIMs) portfolio with the launch of BERGQUIST GAP PAD TGP 10000ULM. This product has been designed to address the high power density challenges associated with new 5G telecom infrastructure and consumer mobility designs. It is a formulation that provides exceptionally high thermal conductivity of 10.0 W/m-K within an ultra-low modulus, low assembly stress formulation.



