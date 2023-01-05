World Tissue Diagnostics Markets Report 2022-2029: Growing Availability of Biomarkers & Biomarker Research for Cancer Diagnosis & Therapy and Adoption of Digital Pathology & Automation

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product Type, Technology, Cancer Type, and End user - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The tissue diagnostics market is projected to reach $8.52 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2029.



Succeeding extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The growth in the tissue diagnostics market is attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer globally, the availability of biomarkers and research on biomarkers, recommendations for cancer screening, the growing number of clinical trials for oncology drugs, and the availability of tissue-based companion diagnostics.

Additionally, emerging economies, growing developments in personalized medicines, and the shift towards automation are likely to offer significant growth opportunities for the tissue diagnostics market.



Based on product type, in 2022, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The key factors attributing to the large market share of this segment are the repetitive need for consumables and technological advances in developing novel consumables. For instance, in May 2022, Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands) launched its therascreen EGFR Plus RGQ PCR Kit, a new in-vitro diagnostic test for sensitive EGFR mutation analysis. It detects all the currently known activating and resistance EGFR mutations.



Based on technology, in 2022, the immunohistochemistry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Immunohistochemistry provides variations between different types of tumors over conventional enzyme staining techniques; thus, the adoption of IHC for conducting immunodiagnostics tests and point-of-care diagnostic tests for tissue diagnostics is high. This contributes to the large market share of this segment.



Based on application, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal and gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, lymphatic cancer, and others. In 2022, the breast cancer segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of breast cancer and the presence of several research and screening programs. For instance, in October 2021, The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) announced USD 47.5 million in funding to support breast cancer research during 2021-22.



Based on end user, in 2022, the hospitals and reference laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The rising prevalence of cancer globally and the subsequent high inflow of patients to hospitals and reference laboratories support the large market share of this segment.



In 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the tissue diagnostics market. The high incidence rate of cancer, access to a number of public programs to minimize cancer incidence, technological advancements, and the adoption of personalized medicine attribute to the large market share of this regional market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Global Prevalence of Cancer

4.2.2. Availability of Biomarkers & Biomarker Research for Cancer Diagnosis & Therapy

4.2.3. Recommendations/Guidelines and Programs for Cancer Screening

4.2.4. Growing Number of Clinical Trials for Cancer Drugs

4.2.5. Availability of Advanced Tissue-based Companion Diagnostic Tests

4.2.6. Rising Global Geriatric Population

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Product Issues & Recalls

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Rising Focus on Personalized Healthcare

4.4.2. Adoption of Digital Pathology & Automation in Tissue Diagnostics

4.4.3. Emerging Economies

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Shortage of Histopathologists

4.5.2. Low Awareness & Lack of Infrastructure in Low- & Middle-income Countries

4.6. The Impact of COVID-19 On the Tissue Diagnostics Market



5. Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Consumables

5.2.1. Kits & Reagents

5.2.2. Antibodies

5.3. Instruments

5.3.1. Slide Staining Systems

5.3.2. Tissue Microarrays

5.3.3. Slide Scanners

5.3.4. Tissue Processors

5.3.5. Other Instruments



6. Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Technique

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

6.3. In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

6.4. Digital Pathology

6.5. H&E and Special Staining

6.6. Molecular Diagnostics

6.7. Other Techniques



7. Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Breast Cancer

7.3. Lung Cancer

7.4. Colorectal & Gastrointestinal Cancer

7.5. Prostate Cancer

7.6. Lymphoma

7.7. Other Applications



8. Tissue Diagnostics Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

8.3. Research Institutes

8.4. Pharmaceutical Companies

8.5. Contract Research Organizations



9. Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking



11. Company Profiles

11.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

11.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.3. Abbott Laboratories

11.4. Danaher Corporation

11.5. QIAGEN N.V.

11.6. Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.7. Abcam Plc

11.8. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.9. Merck KGaA

11.10. Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd.

11.11. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

11.12. Bio-Genex Laboratories

11.13. Bio SB, Inc

11.14. 3DHISTECH

11.15. Hologic, Inc.

