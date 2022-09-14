World Trade Centers Association Participates in 2022 CIFTIS and CIFIT, Two Leading International Fairs in Trade and Investment in China, to Provide Access to the Chinese Market for its Global Network

BEIJING and XIAMEN, China, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®) — a global network of more than 300 highly-connected, mutually supportive businesses and organizations — recently participated in two leading international platforms in trade and investment — the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) held in Beijing, China from August 31 – September 5, 2022 and the 2022 China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) held in Xiamen, China from September 7-11, 2022. The former, CIFTIS, focuses on fast-growing and emerging areas of service trade, and is hosted annually by the China Ministry of Commerce and Beijing Municipal Government. The latter, CIFIT, focuses on connecting investors, traders, service providers and government agencies to China and the rest of the world, and is hosted annually by the China Ministry of Commerce.

WTCA Executive Director-Business Development Robin van Puyenbroeck delivered opening remarks at the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) held in Beijing, China from August 31 – September 5, 2022.

Since 2016, the WTCA has served as an official international partner of CIFTIS to organize forums with its WTCA members and local partners. Earlier this year in May, the WTCA successfully co-hosted the North American leg of the 2022 CIFTIS global roadshow to learn about the opportunities and challenges of the Chinese trade service market and how CIFTIS plays a role to facilitate connections. The association has also participated in CIFIT for the past 11 consecutive years in trade missions and forums to provide access to the Chinese market for its WTC members and their business networks.

WTCA Executive Director-Business Development Robin van Puyenbroeck delivered opening remarks at both international conferences in which he commended cooperation in the healthcare sector and stressed the importance of regional economic integration platforms such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

During this year's CIFTIS, the WTCA co-hosted the "China International Healthcare Industry Development and Investment Forum." With the theme of "Innovative Medical Services to Help Building a Community of Health for All" – hosted in partnership with the China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products, the Beijing Association for Trade in Services and the Huahe International Business Consultancy – the hybrid forum drew a virtual attendance of more than 250,000 viewers on the live broadcast channel.

During this year's CIFIT, the WTCA co-hosted the "21st World Business Leaders' Roundtable" with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the CIFIT Organizing Committee for the eighth consecutive year with the theme of "RCEP: A New Vision for Regional Cooperation and Development." In addition, the WTCA co-hosted the "2022 Fujian­­—Maritime Silk Road International Economic & Trade Cooperation Matching Symposium (RCEP Special Session)" with CCPIT Fujian with the theme of "Sharing Development Opportunities and Expanding Areas of RCEP Cooperation."

"After taking effect at the beginning of this year, the RCEP became the world's largest regional free-trade agreement encompassing ASEAN and major trading powers such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, which resulted in the formation of the world's largest trading bloc comprised of 30% of the global GDP and 30% of the global population. I would like to congratulate China and other RCEP member countries for this marvelous achievement – and I firmly believe that the implementation of the agreement will boost the international trade and investment for the region as well as the world. This achievement also demonstrates China's determination to further liberalize trade to deepen its economic integration within the rest of the world, which will surely bring tremendous benefits to businesses throughout the RCEP region," said Mr. van Puyenbroeck during his keynote remarks.

