World Utility Transmission Investment Report (2019-2028): Historical Capex Trends, Expected Investment by Type, Key Initiatives & Programmes
Nov 26, 2019, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Utility Transmission Investment Report, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report examines capital expenditure (capex) trends over the last ten years and provides a detailed analysis of planned capex or expected investment by 2028 in the transmission sectors of about 75 countries across the globe. This analysis covers capex or investment for both new build and renovation and modernisation as well as line-related and station-related investments.
The report has four distinct sections:
Part 1 provides the executive summary of the report.
Part 2 provides analysis of the past and future capital expenditure trends at a global level. It examines trends in utilities' past investment by type and region. It also captures the key drivers for future investment and analyses plans by type and region. It also discusses the focus areas of utility plans. There is also be a section on factors and disruptive forces impacting transmission investment. The report also provides recent trends in transmission financing.
Part 3 provides an analysis of the historical and future capital expenditure trends for 75 countries. These countries are organised into six regions: North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Each section on the six regions begins with a regional analysis on the historical and future capital expenditure and key expected investment drivers in that region.
Each regional and country profile contains the following analysis:
- Historical capex trends
- Expected investment by type
- New build
- Renovation and modernisation or rebuild
- Line-related (conductors, towers, poles, etc.)
- Station-related (substations, transformers, etc.)
- Others (IT, communications, smart grid, etc.)
- Key initiatives and programmes
Part 4 comprises the appendix. It includes a note on sources and methodology and list of acronyms.
This report is indispensible for any organisation interested in the global high voltage transmission industry - utilities, system operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, service and technology providers, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, etc.
Key Topics Covered
PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 2: TRANSMISSION INVESTMENT ANALYSIS, PAST AND FUTURE
2.1.Historical capital expenditure analysis
- Recent developments and trends
- Historical investment drivers
- Analysis of historical capital expenditure by region and type
- Review of big spend markets
2.2 Future investment analysis
- Key investment drivers
- Analysis of future capital investment by region and type
- Key markets to watch out for
2.3 Utility perspective and focus areas
- Future investment trends
- Issues and challenges
- Key priorities and new initiatives
- Investment in new technologies
2.4 Factors and disruptive forces impacting transmission investment
2.5 Trends in transmission financing
- Financing requirements
- Sources of funding
- Emerging financing and business models
- Experience of private investment through stake sale
- Opportunities for private investment through IPT/PPP
- Issues and challenges
PART 3: REGIONAL AND COUNTRY-WISE INVESTMENT PLANS
3.1 North America
3.1.1 Regional analysis
3.1.2 Canada
3.1.3 USA
3.2 Latin America
3.2.1 Regional Analysis
3.2.2 Argentina
3.2.3 Bolivia
3.2.4 Brazil
3.2.5 Chine
3.2.6 Colombia
3.2.7 Costa Rica
3.2.8 Ecuador
3.2.9 Mexico
3.2.10 Panama
3.2.11 Paraguay
3.2.12 Peru
3.2.13 Uruguay
3.3 Asia
3.3.1 Regional Analysis
3.3.2 Australia
3.3.3 Bangladesh
3.3.4 China
3.3.5 India
3.3.6 Indonesia
3.3.7 Japan
3.3.8 Kazakhstan
3.3.9 Malaysia
3.3.10 Nepal
3.3.11 New Zealand
3.3.12 Pakistan
3.3.13 Philippines
3.3.14 South Korea
3.3.15 Sri Lanka
3.3.16 Thailand
3.3.17 Vietnam
3.4 Europe
3.4.1 Regional Analysis
3.4.2 Austria
3.4.3 Belgium
3.4.4 Czech Republic
3.4.5 Denmark
3.4.6 Estonia
3.4.7 Finland
3.4.8 France
3.4.9 Germany
3.4.10 Greece
3.4.11 Hungary
3.4.12 Ireland
3.4.13 Italy
3.4.14 Latvia
3.4.15 Lithuania
3.4.16 Netherlands
3.4.17 Norway
3.4.18 Poland
3.4.19 Portugal
3.4.20 Romania
3.4.21 Russia
3.4.22 Serbia
3.4.23 Slovakia
3.4.24 Slovenia
3.4.25 Spain
3.4.26 Sweden
3.4.27 Switzerland
3.4.28 Turkey
3.4.29 Ukraine
3.4.30 United Kingdom
3.5 Middle East
3.5.1 Regional Analysis
3.5.2 Oman
3.5.3 Qatar
3.5.4 Saudi Arabia
3.5.5 United Arab Emirates
3.6 Africa
3.6.1 Regional Analysis
3.6.2 Algeria
3.6.3 Egypt
3.6.4 Ghana
3.6.5 Kenya
3.6.6 Morocco
3.6.7 Mozambique
3.6.8 Nigeria
3.6.9 South Africa
3.6.10 Tanzania
3.6.11 Tunisia
3.6.12 Uganda
3.6.13 Zambia
Each region and country profile contains the following analysis
- Historical CAPEX trends
- Expected investment by type
- New build
- Renovation and modernization or rebuild
- Line related (conductors, towers, poles, etc.)
- Stations-related (substations, transformers, etc,)
- Others (IT, communications, smart grid, etc.)
- Key initiatives and programs
PART 4: APPENDIX
- Sources and methodology
- List of acronyms
