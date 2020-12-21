World Vaccines Market Analysis, Players, Trends Report 2020 with COVID-19 Vaccine Market Landscape, Development Progress and Estimated Market Opportunity
Dec 21, 2020, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccines 2020: World Market Analysis, Players, Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the market for these vaccines used to prevent various types of disease, and provides market modeling by disease.
Seven billion dollars in new sales have occurred in the past five years alone, and vaccines have been developed and deployed for new diseases. New vaccines are under development.
It focuses on commercialized vaccines and developmental vaccines for diseases that are already vaccine-preventable, with a discussion of selected emerging vaccines for diseases that are not currently vaccine-preventable, such as addiction and malaria. The report also discusses trends and looks at what vaccine companies have done and are planning. It also covers the COVID-19 vaccine market landscape, development progress and estimated market opportunity as of October 2020.
Because of the large number of deadly diseases that have been virtually eliminated through the proliferation of effective vaccines, vaccination is generally viewed as one of the greatest public health achievements during the 20th century. As a result of widespread public vaccination, vaccine-preventable diseases and their resulting deaths are now rare in the developed nations and declining worldwide.
Immunizations have eradicated smallpox; eliminated poliomyelitis in the Americas; and controlled measles, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria,
Critical Information for Business Planning
As part of its offering this report involves the following data points and others:
- Influenza Vaccine Global Market, 2020-2025
- US, European, and ROW Vaccine Markets by Type (Hepatitis, Combinations, Meningitis, Pneumococcal, Rotavirus, Influenza, HPV, Shingles, Others)
- Major Manufacturers' Shares of the Global Vaccine Market, 2020
- Global Market for Pediatric Preventive Vaccines by Type (Hepatitis, Pediatric Routine (HiB, MMR, Combinations, Polio, Varicella), Meningitis, Pneumococcal Disease, Rotavirus, HPV, Others) 2020-2025
- Global Market for Adult Preventive Vaccines by Type (Hepatitis, HPV, Pneumococcal, Tetanus and combinations, Shingles, Travel & Other) 2020-2025
- Selected Pediatric Vaccines in Development, 2020
- Selected Adult Vaccines in Development, 2020
- COVID-19 Vaccine Developments
- COVID-19 Vaccine Potential Market Estimate, High Case and Low Case
Development of new vaccines is ongoing. Generally speaking, vaccine clinical development in the world's major markets follows a similar pathway as drugs and other biologics. A sponsor who wishes to begin clinical trials with a vaccine must first obtain permission to conduct clinical studies. In the U.S., this requires the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA.
The IND describes the vaccine, its method of manufacture, and quality control tests for release. Also included is information about the vaccine's safety and ability to elicit a protective immune response (immunogenicity) in animal testing as well as the proposed clinical protocol for studies in humans. The report tracks development of vaccines, including those for COVID-19.
The report as well reviews the history and lines of business, strategic alliances, vaccine products, and financial information of market leaders such as GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Pfizer, and Sanofi Pasteur.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- THE GLOBAL VACCINES INDUSTRY
- SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
- MARKET ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS
CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION TO VACCINES
- INTRODUCTION
- A BRIEF HISTORY: THE DEVELOPMENT OF VACCINES
- THE HUMAN IMMUNE SYSTEM
- VACCINE MECHANISM OF ACTION
- TYPES OF VACCINES
- Attenuated (Weakened) Live Viruses
- Killed (Inactivated) Viruses
- Toxoid Vaccines
- Genetically Engineered/Modified Vaccines
- VACCINE APPROVAL PROCESS
- WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION PREQUALIFIED VACCINES
- PANDEMICS
- HIN1 Pandemic of 2009/2010
- Coronavirus Pandemic
- Ebola Epidemic 2014-2016
- Manufacturing Incentives
- Synthetic Vaccines
- ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DEVELOPMENT
CHAPTER 3: PEDIATRIC PREVENTATIVE VACCINES
- INTRODUCTION
- CHILDHOOD IMMUNIZATION IN THE UNITED STATES
- Childhood Immunization Rates
- Challenges to the Vaccine Delivery System
- Recommended Childhood Immunization Schedule
- State Immunization Recommendations
- United Nations Initiatives
- PEDIATRIC VACCINE MARKETS
- PEDIATRIC VACCINES IN DEVELOPMENT
- COMPETITIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 4: ADULT PREVENTATIVE VACCINES
- INTRODUCTION
- RECOMMENDED ADULT IMMUNIZATIONS
- GLOBAL INFLUENZA SURVEILLANCE PROGRAM
- U.S. Surveillance
- WHO International Health Regulations
- Influenza
- ADULT PREVENTIVE VACCINE MARKETS
- Influenza Vaccine Market: Generating 28% of Total Adult Vaccine Sales
- COVID-19 Market Size Estimates and Forecast
- ADULT VACCINES IN DEVELOPMENT
- COVID-19 Vaccine Development
- COMPETITIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 5: TOTAL VACCINES MARKET
- TRENDS DRIVING THE VACCINES MARKET
- MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST
- Adult Vaccines
- Vaccine Sales by Region
- VACCINE MARKET COMPETITORS
- COVID-19 VACCINE MARKET
- GLOBAL HEALTHCARE MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS
- RECENT VACCINE ACTIVITY BY KEY PLAYERS: 2020 DEVELOPMENTS
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Merck & Co.
- Pfizer
- Sanofi
CHAPTER 6: COMPANY PROFILES
- Advaxis
- Bavarian Nordic, A/S
- Bharat Biotech International
- Csl Limited/Seqirus
- Emergent Biosolutions
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Hawaii Biotech
- Immune Response Biopharma
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Johnson & Johnson/Crucell/Janssen
- Medicago
- Merck & Co
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
- Moderna
- Novavax
- Pfizer
- Sanofi Pasteur
- Serum Institute
- Soligenix
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co
- Valneva Se
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4jjqy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets