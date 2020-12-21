World Vaccines Market Analysis, Players, Trends Report 2020 with COVID-19 Vaccine Market Landscape, Development Progress and Estimated Market Opportunity

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccines 2020: World Market Analysis, Players, Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the market for these vaccines used to prevent various types of disease, and provides market modeling by disease.

Seven billion dollars in new sales have occurred in the past five years alone, and vaccines have been developed and deployed for new diseases. New vaccines are under development.



It focuses on commercialized vaccines and developmental vaccines for diseases that are already vaccine-preventable, with a discussion of selected emerging vaccines for diseases that are not currently vaccine-preventable, such as addiction and malaria. The report also discusses trends and looks at what vaccine companies have done and are planning. It also covers the COVID-19 vaccine market landscape, development progress and estimated market opportunity as of October 2020.



Because of the large number of deadly diseases that have been virtually eliminated through the proliferation of effective vaccines, vaccination is generally viewed as one of the greatest public health achievements during the 20th century. As a result of widespread public vaccination, vaccine-preventable diseases and their resulting deaths are now rare in the developed nations and declining worldwide.



Immunizations have eradicated smallpox; eliminated poliomyelitis in the Americas; and controlled measles, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria,

Development of new vaccines is ongoing. Generally speaking, vaccine clinical development in the world's major markets follows a similar pathway as drugs and other biologics. A sponsor who wishes to begin clinical trials with a vaccine must first obtain permission to conduct clinical studies. In the U.S., this requires the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA.



The IND describes the vaccine, its method of manufacture, and quality control tests for release. Also included is information about the vaccine's safety and ability to elicit a protective immune response (immunogenicity) in animal testing as well as the proposed clinical protocol for studies in humans. The report tracks development of vaccines, including those for COVID-19.



The report as well reviews the history and lines of business, strategic alliances, vaccine products, and financial information of market leaders such as GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Pfizer, and Sanofi Pasteur.

