World Veterinary Pain Management Market to Reach $2.15 Billion by 2026 - Driven by the Increasing Prevalence of Degenerative Diseases in Pets & Farm Animals

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Veterinary Pain Management market was valued at USD 1,078.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2,151.5 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Osteoarthritis was identified as the most common joint disease observed in animals, a complex disease having a major genetic component and can be aggravated based on lifestyle followed by an animal comprising diet and exercise/activity levels. In dogs, osteoarthritis is usually a result of joint abnormality caused due to cruciate ligament rupture or patellar luxation.

Thus, pain management market in veterinary is expected to grow steadily throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 due to key factors such as the rising prevalence of degenerative diseases in pets & livestock, and increasing awareness related to chronic pain inducing diseases has boosted the diagnosis rate in developing countries.

The veterinary pain management is carried out with drugs, devices and sometimes a combination of both. Drugs segment dominated the global market due to increasing demand for drugs in acute pain conditions, and accidents & trauma conditions in veterinary are treated with drugs as it provides instant relief.

However, devices have demand especially in post-operative pain, and prolonged chronic pain conditions which are simultaneously treated with drugs. According to experts pain management devices are effective but requires a set of treatment sessions to get the desired effect.

North America was observed as largest veterinary pain management market due to key market driving factors such as the rising prevalence of pain-inducing diseases in pets & livestock, increasing disease diagnostic rate in animals specifically in developing & underdeveloped countries, and ongoing research & development in the veterinary pain management.

Veterinary care has grown drastically in the last decade in this region due to the rising trend of petting animals and developing diagnostic technologies against diseases affecting livestock animals.

Market Competition Assessment

The veterinary pain management market is growing at a steady rate and key players operating in this industry are developing treatments that are safe and provide prolonged pain relief.

The key companies present in the market are Zoetis, Chanelle Veterinary Limited, Assisi Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck Animal Health, Vetoquinol, Norbrook, Elanco, Ceva Sant Animale, Bayer, K-Laser, and Dechra Pharmaceuticals among others.

Key Market Movements

Increasing awareness related to pain management in pets and livestock expected to drive the overall veterinary pain management market in the near future

Incessant advancement and research & development in the technology of veterinary pain management treatment will assist the growth in demand for safe & efficient treatment options

Increasing diagnosis rate specifically in developing countries will increase the application of pain management treatment

Ongoing research and development in the field of Veterinary Pain Management market is expected to assist the overall market growth in the near future

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Veterinary Pain Management Market, by Type of Product, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Veterinary Pain Management Market, by Type of Application, 2017 (US$ Mn

2.4. Global Veterinary Pain Management Market, by Geography, 2017 Vs 2026 (Value %)



Chapter 3. Global Veterinary Pain Management Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.2.1. Increasing prevalence of degenerative diseases in pets & farm animals

3.2.2. Rising awareness related to the diagnosis & treatment of pain-inducing diseases & conditions

3.3. Challenges

3.3.1. Lack of early diagnosis & minimum penetration in rural & remote parts of South America, Asia & Africa

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Ongoing technological advancements in the field of veterinary diagnosis & treatment expected to assist the growth & penetration of veterinary pain management market

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Landscape

3.6.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Veterinary Pain Management Market, by Type of Product, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Drugs

4.2.1. Opioids

4.2.2. 2-adrenergic Agonists

4.2.3. Local Anesthetics

4.2.4. Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSIDs)

4.2.5. Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

4.2.6. Others (Sedatives, Corticosteroids etc.)

4.3. Devices

4.3.1. Laser Therapy

4.3.2. Electromagnetic Therapy



Chapter 5. Global Veterinary Pain Management Market, by Type of Application, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Degenerative diseases (e.g., osteoarthritis, Cushing's disease)

5.3. Post-surgical orthopedic complexities

5.4. Neurologic impairments

5.5. Chronic musculoskeletal laxity

5.6. Dermatologic diseases

5.7. Postchemotherapy gastrointestinal disease



Chapter 6. Global Veterinary Pain Management Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Veterinary Pain Management Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.3. Europe Veterinary Pain Management Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.4. Asia Pacific Veterinary Pain Management Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.5. Latin America Veterinary Pain Management Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Veterinary Pain Management Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Boehringer Ingelheim

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. Key Developments

7.2. Zoetis

7.3. Elanco

7.4. Merck Animal Health

7.5. Bayer

7.6. Vetoquinol

7.7. Norbrook Laboratories

7.8. Ceva Sant Animale

7.9. Dechra Pharmaceuticals

7.10. Chanelle

7.11. K-Laser USA

7.12. Assisi Animal Health



