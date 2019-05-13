World Video Management Software (VMS) Market Insights & Projections to 2023 with Honeywell Intl, Johnson Controls, Milestone Systems, Robert Bosch, and Schneider Electric Dominating

News provided by

Research and Markets

May 13, 2019, 15:00 ET

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Management Software Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The video management software market will register a CAGR of over 27% by 2023.

The increasing demand for intelligent transportation systems (ITS) will drive the video management software market growth during the forecast period.

The adoption of ITS enables users to manage traffic-related issues. ITS are integrated with video surveillance systems, which are used to provide live analytical solutions based on data feeds. Furthermore, it also provides the transportation administrator with prior information on traffic and real-time information from the video feeds of all the cameras installed. Therefore, the increasing adoption of ITS fuels the demand for video surveillance cameras integrated VMS. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for intelligent transportation systems

One of the growth drivers of the global video management software market is the increasing demand for intelligent transportation systems. The increasing adoption of ITS fuels the demand for video surveillance cameras integrated with VMS, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The high initial license cost of VMS

One of the challenges in the growth of the global video management software market is the high initial license cost of VMS. The installation of VMS becomes a highly expensive task for residential end-users and small businesses, which is expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly concentrated with the presence of a few market players. The increase in the strategic partnerships and alliances between the vendors in the market and other companies will lead to the development of innovative security solutions, which will support the growth of the market.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Johnson Controls
  • Milestone Systems A/S
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Schneider Electric

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Comparison by end-user
  • Public - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Emergence of smart cities
  • Strategic partnerships and alliances
  • Cloud-based video analytics

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Johnson Controls
  • Milestone Systems A/S
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Schneider Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pclt7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

World Encryption Management Solutions Market Forecast to 2023...

The Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Industry 2019-2023: Growing...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

World Video Management Software (VMS) Market Insights & Projections to 2023 with Honeywell Intl, Johnson Controls, Milestone Systems, Robert Bosch, and Schneider Electric Dominating

News provided by

Research and Markets

May 13, 2019, 15:00 ET