World Video Management Software (VMS) Market Insights & Projections to 2023 with Honeywell Intl, Johnson Controls, Milestone Systems, Robert Bosch, and Schneider Electric Dominating
May 13, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Management Software Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The video management software market will register a CAGR of over 27% by 2023.
The increasing demand for intelligent transportation systems (ITS) will drive the video management software market growth during the forecast period.
The adoption of ITS enables users to manage traffic-related issues. ITS are integrated with video surveillance systems, which are used to provide live analytical solutions based on data feeds. Furthermore, it also provides the transportation administrator with prior information on traffic and real-time information from the video feeds of all the cameras installed. Therefore, the increasing adoption of ITS fuels the demand for video surveillance cameras integrated VMS. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for intelligent transportation systems
The high initial license cost of VMS
One of the challenges in the growth of the global video management software market is the high initial license cost of VMS. The installation of VMS becomes a highly expensive task for residential end-users and small businesses, which is expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly concentrated with the presence of a few market players. The increase in the strategic partnerships and alliances between the vendors in the market and other companies will lead to the development of innovative security solutions, which will support the growth of the market.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls
- Milestone Systems A/S
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schneider Electric
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Public - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of smart cities
- Strategic partnerships and alliances
- Cloud-based video analytics
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls
- Milestone Systems A/S
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schneider Electric
