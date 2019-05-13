World Video Management Software (VMS) Market Insights & Projections to 2023 with Honeywell Intl, Johnson Controls, Milestone Systems, Robert Bosch, and Schneider Electric Dominating

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Management Software Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The video management software market will register a CAGR of over 27% by 2023.

The increasing demand for intelligent transportation systems (ITS) will drive the video management software market growth during the forecast period.

The adoption of ITS enables users to manage traffic-related issues. ITS are integrated with video surveillance systems, which are used to provide live analytical solutions based on data feeds. Furthermore, it also provides the transportation administrator with prior information on traffic and real-time information from the video feeds of all the cameras installed. Therefore, the increasing adoption of ITS fuels the demand for video surveillance cameras integrated VMS. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The high initial license cost of VMS

One of the challenges in the growth of the global video management software market is the high initial license cost of VMS. The installation of VMS becomes a highly expensive task for residential end-users and small businesses, which is expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly concentrated with the presence of a few market players. The increase in the strategic partnerships and alliances between the vendors in the market and other companies will lead to the development of innovative security solutions, which will support the growth of the market.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Milestone Systems A/S

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Public - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of smart cities

Strategic partnerships and alliances

Cloud-based video analytics

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

