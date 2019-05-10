World Vitamin D Therapy Market Analysis & Outlook 2019-2024 - Fortification of Foods to Challenge Market Growth to a Certain Extent

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vitamin D Therapy Market by Route of administration, Age Group, Purchase Pattern, Application (Osteoporosis, Rickets, Autoimmune Disorder, Skin Diseases) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vitamin D therapy market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2024 from USD 1.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is largely driven by the growing awareness about vitamin D deficiency, growing focus on healthy diets among consumers, and the presence of a large target patient population. Emerging economies with growing healthcare expenditures are also expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market. On the other hand, the fortification of foods is likely to challenge market growth to a certain extent.

The major players operating in this market are Abbott (US), Sanofi (France), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Pfizer Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Alkem Laboratories (India), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), and Cadila Healthcare Ltd (India).

Oral route of administration accounted for a significant share of the market, by route of administration, in 2018

By route of administration, the vitamin D therapy market is segmented into oral and parenteral routes of administration. In 2018, the oral route of administration accounted for the largest market share. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the ease of administration, better pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic activity, and a higher preference for the oral route.



By purchasing pattern, prescription drugs held the largest share of the vitamin D therapy market in 2018

On the basis of purchasing pattern, the vitamin D therapy market is segmented into OTC and prescription drugs. In 2018, the prescription drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the vitamin D therapy market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that vitamin D deficiency is mostly diagnosed by registered medical practitioners that provide prescriptions for appropriate medications.



Asia Pacific dominated the vitamin D therapy market in 2018

The Asia Pacific, which includes China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, accounted for the largest share of the vitamin D therapy market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing awareness about vitamin D deficiency and supportive government policies and programs for the implementation of vitamin D deficiency treatment plans, heavy air pollution, sedentary lifestyles, increasing incidence of vitamin D deficiency, atypical diets, decreasing sun exposure, and rising malnutrition levels.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Vitamin D: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Vitamin D Therapy Market, By Route of Administration (2019)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Vitamin D Therapy Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Awareness About Vitamin D Deficiency Among Consumers

5.2.1.2 Presence of A Large Target Patient Population

5.2.2 Market Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Growth Opportunities in Countries With A High Prevalence of Under-nutrition

5.2.3 Market Challenges

5.2.3.1 Fortified Foods



6 Role of Vitamin D in Disease Progression

6.1 Role of Vitamin D in the Prevention and Treatment of Cancer

6.2 Role of Vitamin D in the Prevention and Treatment of Diabetes

6.3 Role of Vitamin D in the Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Diseases



7 Vitamin D Therapy Market, By Route of Administration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oral Route of Administration

7.3 Parenteral Route of Administration



8 Vitamin D Therapy Market, By Purchasing Pattern

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Prescription Drugs

8.3 Over-The-Counter Drugs



9 Vitamin D Therapy Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Osteoporosis

9.3 Rickets

9.4 Muscle Weakness

9.5 Autoimmune Disorders

9.6 Skin Diseases

9.7 Other Applications



10 Vitamin D Therapy Market, By Age Group

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Senior Adults

10.3 Adults

10.4 Children



11 Vitamin D Therapy Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

12.3 Key Strategies

12.3.1 Acquisitions and Collaborations, 2015-2018

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2018)

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Innovators

12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Novartis AG

13.2 Pfizer Inc.

13.3 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

13.4 Merck & Co. Inc.

13.5 Abbott

13.6 Sanofi

13.7 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

13.8 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

13.9 Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

13.10 Cadila Healthcare Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4q2pee

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

