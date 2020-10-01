World Water Purifiers Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025: Patent Analysis, Coverage of COVID-19 Impact and Key Player Profiles

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Purifiers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Water purification refers to the process of cleaning water wherein unhealthy chemical compounds, organic and inorganic impurities, contaminants, and other impurities are removed from the water content. The main objective of this purification is to provide clean and safer drinking water to people and thereby minimize the spread of the many diseases caused by contaminated water. Water purifiers are technology-based devices or systems that make the water purification process easier for residential, commercial, and industrial users. Water purification systems are designed for a wide range of applications such as residential, medical, pharmaceuticals, chemical and industrial, pools and spas, agricultural irrigation, packaged drinking water, etc. Water purifiers can eliminate pollutants such as particulate sand, parasites, bacteria, viruses, and other toxic metals and minerals such as copper, lead, chromium, calcium, silica, and magnesium.

The water purifiers function with the help of a variety of methods and technologies such as treatment with ultraviolet light, gravity filtration, reverse osmosis (RO), water softening, ultrafiltration, deionization, molecular stripping, and activated carbon. Water purifiers range from simple water filters to technology-based advanced purification systems such as ultraviolet (UV) lamp filters, sediment filters, and hybrid filters.

The decreasing quality of the world's water and the lack of freshwater sources in some Middle Eastern countries are major concerns that must be taken seriously. Drinking contaminated water may cause waterborne diseases that are harmful to human health.

The water purifiers market is segmented into the following categories -

By Technology: Gravity Purifiers, RO Purifiers, UV Purifiers, Sediment Filters, Water Softeners and Hybrid Purifiers.

By Sales Channel: Retail Stores, Direct Sales, Online, B2B Sales and Rent-Based.

By End Use: Healthcare, Household, Hospitality, Educational Institutions, Industrial, Offices and Others.

In addition to surveying the industry and providing a competitive analysis of the water purifiers market, this report includes a patent analysis, coverage of the impact of COVID-19 and a listing of company profiles of key players active in the global market.

The report includes:

75 tables

A brief overview and industry analysis of the global market for water purifiers and technologies thereof

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Assessment of market potential and opportunities for this innovation-driven water purifiers market, and the major regions and countries involved in such developments

Discussion of key trends related to the global market, its various service types and end-use applications that have an influence on water purifiers market

Company competitive landscape featuring leading manufacturers and suppliers of water purifiers; their business segments and research priorities, product innovations, financial highlights and the global market share analysis

Insight into the COVID-19 impact analysis on the global and regional water purifiers market and CAGR forecasts

Profile description of market leading corporations within the industry, including 3M Purification Inc., A.O. Smith Corp., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Kent RO Systems Ltd., Philips Electronics and Unilever N.V.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Market Share Analysis

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

3M Purification Inc.

Purification Inc. A.O. Smith Corp.

Advanced Purification Engineering Corp.

Ampac USA

Aquatech International

Axeon Water Technologies

Brita Gmbh

BWT AG

Ecowater Systems Llc

Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Ge Appliances Inc.

Ion Exchange ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Kent Ro Systems Ltd.

LG Electronics

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Omnipure Filters Co.

Panasonic Corp.

Pentair Plc

Philips Electronics

Pureteck Co. Inc.

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Unilever N.V.

Whirlpool Corp.

