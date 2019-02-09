World Waters Issues Voluntary Recall of Select WTRMLN WTR Original 12 Packs Due To The Possible Presence of Soft Plastic Pieces. Company urges consumers to check packages prior to consumption.

The company urges consumers to check the package prior to consumption. While no adverse events associated with the products have been reported to date , the presence of the plastic could potentially be a choking hazard. Accordingly, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure consumer safety, the company is recalling the products to the retail and consumer level.

Specific information regarding the recalled products is as follows:

Description Lot# Watermelon Flavor AC02919 Watermelon Flavor AW00219 Watermelon Flavor AW00319 Watermelon Flavor AW00419 Watermelon Flavor AW00719 Watermelon Flavor AW00919 Watermelon Flavor AW01019 Watermelon Flavor AW01419 Watermelon Flavor AW01619 Watermelon Flavor AW01719 Watermelon Flavor AW01819 Watermelon Flavor AW02419 Watermelon Flavor AW34618 Watermelon Flavor AW34718 Watermelon Flavor AW35318 Watermelon Flavor AW35418 Watermelon Flavor AW36018 Watermelon Flavor AW36118

These products can be identified by the main label on the bottle and the lot number that is printed on the bottom of the bottle. The products were sent to customers nationwide for distribution via retail sales from December 22, 2018 – February 5, 2019.

World Waters will provide consumers a coupon for replacement product upon proof of purchase. Consumers seeking replacement product or with questions regarding this recall can contact World Waters by calling Customer Service at 1-800-981-8973 Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MST or emailing the company at customercare@wtrmlnwtr.com.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of and in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

World Waters, LLC d/b/a WTRMLN WTR

3370 Walnut Street

Denver, Colorado 80205

1-800-981-8973

SOURCE World Waters, LLC