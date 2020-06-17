World Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market - Expected to Witness Growth at a CAGR of Over 35% During 2020-2025

DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market By Charging Type (Static & Dynamic), By Power Supply Range (3-11kW; 12-50kW; Above 50kW), By Charging System, By Vehicle Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market is projected to grow at CAGR of over 35% during the forecast period on account of surging sales of electric vehicle on the back of growing awareness about vehicle emissions and government subsidies. With the increasing demand for electric vehicles, the demand for electric vehicle charging stations will increase.



Unlike wired charging stations, wireless electric vehicle charging is about transmission of energy, without cables, from power source to vehicle. Since, the technology is convenient, cost-effective and reliable; therefore, wireless electric vehicle charging is expected to gain prominence during the next five years.



The Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market can be segmented based on charging type, power supply range, charging system, vehicle type, region and company. Based on power supply range, 12-50kW held the dominant share in 2019 due to high demand; however, above 50kW is forecast to grow at the highest rate until 2025 due to fast charging capabilities it offers.



Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate through 2025 due to growing sales and production of electric vehicle in countries such as Japan, India, China, among other. Moreover, China is expected to hold the largest market share in the region due to high sales of electric vehicle and presence of leading OEMs in the Asian country.



Major companies in the Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market include HEVO Inc., Daimler AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Witricity Corporation, Mojo Mobility, Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co., ZTE Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co., Toyota Motor Corporation and others.



The companies operating in the market are using inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisition and partnership to increase their share in the market. For instance, Qualcomm entered into strategic agreement with Nichicon Corp so that the latter company can include former company's Halo wireless electric vehicle charging technology to their product portfolio.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market.

To forecast the Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market based on charging type, power supply range, charging system, vehicle type and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the the Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market.

