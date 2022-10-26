World Yacht Charter Agency & Development Framework Report 2022: Gain a Quantitative and Qualitative Understanding of the Yacht Charter Industry

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yacht Charter Agency Types & Development Framework 2022 - Extended Market Report and Expert Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This yacht charter market report is quite unique and goes far beyond the usual market reports in this industry. First of all, it has been prepared by actual industry experts for yacht charters, meaning that deep insider know-how has been in-built.

Secondly, the report contents go much further than the usual standardized listing of plain numbers. Each section of the report is thoroughly explained within the context of the actual industry and its common practices. Therefore, the readers can gain a quantitative and qualitative understanding of the yacht charter industry, including the market structure, processes, specificities and dynamics.



As such, this report is a must-have for anyone who is considering entering the yacht charter industry and/or pursuing further developments or new projects in it. Indeed, both newcomers and existing players can benefit immensely from the findings of this unique research.



Thirdly, this market report contains actual primary data from a large international questionnaire survey of yacht charter agencies - it is the largest such survey ever performed on this market! In particular, the author conducted scientifically based research through a specially designed questionnaire that gathered responses from 166 active yacht charter companies in 43 countries across the globe.

To complement this method, an extensive content analysis was also performed on a wider population of nearly 1,000 yacht charter agencies from more than 50 countries and 5 continents.

WHO SHOULD BUY THIS REPORT?

Current and prospective participants in the following industries: tourism, nautical tourism, boating, yachting, maritime tourism, other maritime activities, shipbuilding, marina management, or any related industries. Consultants and investors in those industries. Potential suppliers, partners, or other stakeholders to those industries.

ADVANTAGES OF THIS MARKET REPORT

Compiled by actual yacht charter experts

Based on the world's largest primary research in the yacht charter industry

Provides deep insights into the yacht charter business

Discovers actual market specifics and trends

Includes topics that go far beyond the common market reports

Findings from tables & graphs are contextually explained by industry experts

Contains useful tools for decision-making in the yacht charter business

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

The Unique Market Report

What Are the Key Insights of this Report?

3. Research Scope and Methods

Research Steps

Steps 1-2: Research Preparation

Steps 3-5: Research Execution

Additional Information

4. Yacht Charter Global Overview

Yachts and Yacht Charter

Main Types of Charters

Main Types of Yachts

Sailing Yachts Charter

Motor Yachts Charter

Catamarans Charter

Gulets Charter

5. Yacht Charter Market Key Participants

Charter Fleet Operators

Yacht Charter Agencies

Central Booking Systems

Number of Booking Systems Used

Types of Booking Systems Used

6. Insights into Yacht Charter Agencies

Specialization of Yacht Charter Agencies

Size of Yacht Charter Agencies

Yacht Charter Agencies Size by Number of Employees

Yacht Charter Agencies Size by Number of Bookings

Age of Yacht Charter Agencies

Yacht Charter Agencies Age Vs. Size

Common Business Processes of Yacht Charter Agencies

Concentration of Yacht Charter Agencies

Competitiveness of Yacht Charter Agencies

Profitability of Yacht Charter Agencies

7. Global Distribution of Yacht Charter Agencies

Number of Yacht Charter Agencies Per Region

Leading Region's Drivers

Yacht Charter Agencies in Europe

Top European Countries With Yacht Charter Agencies

Yacht Charter Agencies in the Americas

Regional Distribution of Yacht Charter Agencies in the Americas

Yacht Charter Agencies in Asia

Yacht Charter Agencies in the Pacific Region

More About Locations of Charter Agencies

Regional Development Scenarios

8. Types of Yacht Charter Agencies

Yacht Charter Agencies Differentiation Criteria

Major Types of Yacht Charter Agencies

Types by Primary Business

Share of Primary Yacht Charter Agencies Worldwide

Primary Yacht Charter Agencies by Region

Types by Clients Value

Share of Luxury Yacht Charter Agencies Worldwide

Luxury Yacht Charter Agencies by Region

Types by Clients Location

Types by Business Model Focus

Digital Business Models Prevalence

Business Model Focus in Relation to Client Segments

Types by Business Model Logic

Share of P2P Yacht Charter Agencies Worldwide

P2P Yacht Charter Agencies by Region

Types by Level of Specialization

Types by Charter Destinations

Types by Boats Offered

Types by Charter Duration

Types by Scope

Types by Special Products

Prevalence of Special Products

Types by Extra Services

Prevalence of Extra Nautical Services

Prevalence of Extra Non-Nautical Services

Types by Brand Approach

Prevalence of Multiple Yacht Charter Brands

Types by Mode of Financing

Yacht Charter Agencies With External Financing

Overview of Criteria and Types

9. Yacht Charter Agency Positioning Framework

Presenting the Framework

How to Use the Framework

Agency Benchmarking Options

Agency Positioning and Development

Repositioning the Company

Locating Potential Improvements

10. Pros & Cons of Selected Business Models

Platform Models Pros & Cons

Specialization Pros & Cons

Multiple Brands Pros & Cons

Extra Services Pros & Cons

11. Interesting Profiles, Features and Examples

Example 1: High Success With Flotilla Concept

Example 2: Regatta Agency Concept

Example 3: Personal Touch Agencies

Example 4: P2P Hybrid Platforms

Example 5: Pure P2P Models

Example 6: Universal Digital Yacht Charter Agencies

Example 7: Full Service Luxury Yachting Agencies

12. New Emerging Types of Agencies

Emerging Models

13. Key Trends and Opportunities

Expected Industry Trends

Companies Mentioned

12Knots

2Yachts

Barquo

BoatBureau

Boatflex

Boatsetter

Borrow a Boat

Burgess

Camper & Nicholsons

Click&Boat

Fraser Yachts

GetBoat

GetMyBoat

GlobeSailor

Nautal

Northrop & Johnson

Sailo

Sailogy

SamBoat

SkipperMyBoat

The Yacht Week

Yachtico

Zizooboats

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ststdi

