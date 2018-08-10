Worldcon76 To Screen "Chesley Bonestell" Documentary

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The feature-length documentary Chesley Bonestell: A Brush With The Future will screen at Worldcon76 in San Jose, CA on Friday, August 17, 2018 at 2pm. The film took home an Audience Award after its sold-out premiere at the 2018 Newport Beach Film Festival. It was also named Best Documentary at the 2018 Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival in San Diego.

Watch the trailer: http://www.chesleybonestell.com/trailer.html

Nebula Award-winning science fiction author Gregory Benford will present the film. Said Benford: "It's an honor to be introducing this film, because Chesley Bonestell was both a dear friend and an inspiration to me. This fantastic documentary will dazzle those who already know Bonestell and prove to be a fascinating journey for those who do not."

The documentary, the first of its kind, chronicles the life of forgotten artist and architect Chesley Bonestell (1888-1986). Bonestell contributed to the designs of the Chrysler Building and The Golden Gate Bridge, and worked as a special effects matte painter on films such as Citizen Kane and The Fountainhead. Bonestell continued working in Hollywood, playing key creative roles in films such as Destination Moon (1950) and The War of The Worlds (1953). Bonestell has been dubbed "The Father of Space Art" for a series of breathtaking paintings that depicted planetary vistas in our solar system, originally published in Life magazine in 1944.

Chesley Bonestell: A Brush With The Future includes rare footage of Bonestell himself and archival perspectives of his work by science fiction author Ray Bradbury. Also featured are Douglas Trumbull (2001: A Space Odyssey) and Star Wars veterans Ben Burtt, Craig Barron and Richard Edlund. Sunset Magazine Editor-in-Chief Irene Edwards and Astronomer Dr. Lucianne Walkowicz are among the many perspectives provided by people who knew Bonestell or were profoundly influenced by him.

The film will be followed up by a Q&A with the film's producer/writer/director Douglass M. Stewart Jr., author Gregory Benford, and rocket engineer Rocco Lardiere.

The documentary will screen again at Worldcon76 on Monday, August 20 at 12pm noon.

Film Website: www.chesleybonestell.com



Worldcon76 link: https://www.worldcon76.org

Chesley Bonestell: A Brush With The Future is produced by DMS Production Services, Inc.

