WorldHotels Appoints Kristin Intress To Chief Executive Officer

Intress has more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality, technology, and healthcare industries, including previously serving as CEO of WorldHotels. She is a successful entrepreneur, having started and purchased several companies including restaurants, a resort, a medical training center and a hospitality technology company. Throughout her career, she has built an exceptionally diverse experience base – leading two companies as CEO, holding sales and marketing leadership positions, and serving in the military.

"We are delighted to welcome Kris back to WorldHotels as CEO," said David Kong, Global President and CEO of BWH Hotel GroupSM, the parent company of WorldHotels. "WorldHotels will benefit tremendously from Kris' extensive experience, deep industry knowledge and proven leadership. Additionally, her thoughtful and strategic approach will help us move WorldHotels forward, truly unleashing the potential of this global brand."

"I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead WorldHotels again," says Intress. "As CEO I will embrace the heritage and foundation of a market-leading organization. WorldHotels' fundamental mission has not changed - our goal is to provide unique hotels for unique travellers navigating the global market."

In addition to Intress serving as CEO, the WorldHotels senior leadership team has recently welcomed veteran luxury and hospitality experts in Europe, Asia and North America.

Under this experienced leadership team, WorldHotels will continue its focus on driving superior revenue to its hoteliers, expanding its portfolio of offerings in premier global destinations and providing exceptional travel experiences to its guests.

About WorldHotels® Collection

Newly relaunched, the WorldHotels® Collection delivers proven soft brand solutions for a curated global offering of over 300 of the finest independent hotels and resorts. Founded by hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, only WorldHotels curates the best independent properties around the globe, each reflective of the locale by offering intuitive service, and a refined sense of character. WorldHotels' proprietary 'Start with WHY' philosophy helps each hotel identify their unique set of assets that distinguish and elevate their guest experience and revenue generation performance from the competition. Geared to both business and leisure travelers, the WorldHotels Collection is classified into three tiers allowing guests to select the offering that meets their needs: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite and WorldHotels Distinctive.

Images are available from sneubauer@worldhotels.com.

Contact: WorldHotelsPR@hemsworthcommunications.com

SOURCE WorldHotels