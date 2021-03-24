WorldHotels™ Launches WorldHotels Crafted Collection

PHOENIX, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldHotels announces today the official launch of its newest collection of hotels: WorldHotels Crafted Collection. Created last year, the collection now comes to life with a portfolio of specially curated and immersive independent hotels and resorts across the globe.

"We announced this new collection just weeks before the world was ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic," said David Kong, President and Chief Executive Officer of WorldHotels. "Despite the tremendous challenges that our hotels and industry have faced over the last year, Crafted Collection is quickly becoming one of the most authentic, daring and spirited collections of independent hotels around the globe."

"Crafted is not just another lifestyle brand; it is a new generation of lifestyle hotels made for a new generation of travellers that crave creativity, immersive experiences, great design, and ingenuity," said Gregory Habeeb, President of WorldHotels, North America. "Each hotel provides seamless, humble and expert service that creates an emotional connection with the guests, reminding guests why they love to travel."

WorldHotels Crafted Collection is launching with a portfolio of properties in key markets across the globe, notably the first Crafted Collection hotels include:

ACME Hotel Company in Chicago, Illinois : Named the number #1 hotel in Chicago by Conde Nast Readers' Choice Award, the ACME Hotel Company provides a hip escape just a few blocks from Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Combining boutique design with a high-tech vibe, ACME guests can enjoy the hotels' stylish Berkshire Room, Bunny Slope Après Ski Bar and Hot Tub, Bodega Coffee and West Town Bakery.

Owners and operators of WorldHotels Crafted Collection hotels will enjoy the perfect balance of creative freedom and a trusted alliance and partnership. Every hotel is provided with access to unparalleled systems and support through WorldHotels and its parent organization, BWH Hotel GroupSM. Hotels joining WorldHotels Crafted Collection also enjoy a rapid ramp-up with near immediate access to our robust digital presence, premier partnerships, favorable commercial terms, and an industry-leading global sales team.

A special "Crafted" integration process ensures each hotel's individual story is brought to life through sales, marketing, public relations and social media. Additionally, hotels gain access to a global audience of loyal travelers through the industry-leading loyalty program, WorldHotels RewardsSM. The third largest hotel loyalty program in the world, WorldHotels Rewards delivers with more than 43 million rewards customers worldwide and offers customized programs for business travelers and meeting planners.

With the launch of Crafted Collection, WorldHotels will continue its focus on driving superior revenue to its hoteliers, expanding its portfolio of offerings in premier global destinations and providing exceptional travel experiences to its guests.

About WorldHotels Collection

Newly relaunched, the WorldHotels™ Collection delivers proven soft brand solutions for a curated global offering the finest of independent hotels and resorts. Founded by hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, only WorldHotels curates the best independent properties around the globe, each reflective of the locale by offering intuitive service, and a refined sense of character. WorldHotels' proprietary 'Start With Why' philosophy helps each hotel identify their unique set of assets that distinguish and elevate their guest experience and revenue generation performance from the competition. Geared to both business and leisure travellers, the WorldHotels Collection is classified into four tiers allowing guests to select the offering that meets their needs: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted Collection.

