Worldiwde Portable Air Conditioner Industry to 2027 - Featuring Midea, AB Electrolux and Blue Star Among Others

The portable air conditioner market size was valued at $613.6 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $945.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027.



A portable air conditioner is a self-contained unit, similar to a window air conditioner. It is typically designed with wheels to allow it to be moved. Water condensed from the portable air conditioner may be collected in a bucket for manual removal, drained through a gravity hose, or evaporated and exhausted with the condenser process air.



Portable air conditioning systems has been gaining significant popularity among the consumers owing to benefits associated such as cost effectiveness, ease of installation and ease of movement from one place to another.



With the significant increase in humidity and temperature worldwide, people are finding options for cooling systems which are anticipated to favor the growth of the portable air conditioners. Surge in urbanization and personal disposable income have been majorly influencing the growth of the portable air conditioner market. Furthermore, people are taking foremost interest in improving their home with smart household appliances, which is expected to create demand for portable air conditioners during the forecast period. Technological advancements in the portable air conditioner market further boost the growth of the global market. For instance, In April 2020, Xiaomi Youpin has launched mobile air conditioner, which is manufactured by NEW WIDETECH a Chinese start-up. Most of the companies are upgrading their products with smart features, Internet of Things, and smartphones, which is expected to augment the demand for portable air conditioners in the market.



Increased adoption of automatic home appliances and home automation are becoming an essential part of everyday house work activities among consumers, which has created lucrative growth opportunities for the portable air conditioner manufacturers.

However, lack of distribution channels and proper electrification in rural areas are considerably expected to hinder the growth of the portable air conditioner market during the forecast period. Furthermore, lack of knowledge about the smart appliances and proper advertisements in the rural areas further hamper the growth of the global market.



The global portable air conditioner market is segmented into type, end user, distribution channel, and region. By type, it is categorized into small room, medium room and large room. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into residential and commercial. On the basis of distribution channel, it is differentiated into supermarket & hypermarket, specialty store, Departmental Store, e-commerce and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

The major players operating in the market are Lloyd Electric & Engineering Limited, LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group, AB Electrolux, United CoolAir Corporation, Blue Star Limited, Haier lnc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Olimpia Splendid Spa, and Whirlpool Corp.



