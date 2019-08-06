WorldMark by Wyndham Vacation Club Celebrates National S'mores Day With Actor and 'Grahambassador' Patrick Renna

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldMark® by Wyndham Vacation Club wants all Americans to take a mini-vacation from their busy lives this Saturday, August 10, to gather together and celebrate the sweetest of holidays, National S'mores Day. WorldMark has joined forces with America's foremost s'mores expert, actor Patrick Renna -- best known for his iconic role in the 1993 classic family movie about neighborhood baseball – in a video message to encourage all Americans to embrace the classic American summer pastime of making the tasty toasted treat alongside family and friends, just like he did in the popular coming-of-age film. To inspire all Americans to join in on the fun, WorldMark will be offering free s'mores kits at select resorts this Saturday, along with specialty s'mores recipes inspired by the club's more than 100 resort locations.

As a vacation club that celebrates families coming together for annual summer vacations and sharing time with loved ones, WorldMark by Wyndham has tapped Renna –- who they've dubbed the "Sultan of S'mores" -- to remind everyone why we could all use more of the gooey, chocolaty creations. Filmed at WorldMark Park City in Utah, the tongue-in-cheek video features Renna enjoying the amenities of the resort while delivering a modern take on his unforgettable scene.

"America needs less connectivity and s'more real togetherness. In celebration of National S'mores Day, it's time to ditch our devices, gather around the campfire or grill and get to roasting," said Noah Brodsky, chief brand officer for Wyndham Vacation Clubs. "We felt Patrick was the perfect 'grahambassador', and National S'mores Day the perfect time, to help us spread the message of spending more time together," continued Brodsky.

To join in the celebration, consumers can visit the following WorldMark by Wyndham Vacation Club resort locations across the country this Saturday to pick up a free s'more kit:

WorldMark Anaheim (CA)

WorldMark San Francisco (CA)

WorldMark Phoenix - South Mountain Preserve (AZ)

WorldMark Portland - Waterfront Park (OR)

WorldMark San Diego - Balboa Park (CA)

WorldMark Las Vegas – Boulevard (NV)

WorldMark Kapaa Shore (HI)

Club Wyndham Austin (TX)

(TX) WorldMark Orlando - Kingstown Reef (FL)

WorldMark New Orleans - Avenue Plaza (LA)

WorldMark Seattle - The Camlin (WA)

WorldMark Park City (UT)

Renna, who took the opportunity while filming in Park City to pass down the traditional way to make s'mores to his 2 year-old son, Flynn, wants to remind everyone how sweet it is to spend time together.

"This Saturday, gather up your friends and family, get your supplies and get together over a campfire. Scarf on, America!" said Renna.

S'mores lovers can visit www.worldmarkbywyndham.com/scarfonAmerica to hear from Renna himself and share their own s'more making videos using hashtag #worldmark and #scarfonAmerica on Instagram: @WorldMarkbyWyndham; Twitter: @WorldMark; and Facebook: @WorldMark. On August 10, WorldMark's Instagram Stories will feature s'mores recipes inspired by WorldMark resort locations across the country, from a Bananas Fosters s'more (WorldMark Avenue Plaza in New Orleans), to Sopaipilla s'more (WorldMark Sedona).

WorldMark by Wyndham is a vacation club that offers a flexible vacation ownership portfolio, with access to more than 200 resorts in a variety of destinations that offer more experiences for travelers in the places they want to travel. WorldMark owners enjoy the ability to have s'more time to share, year after year, as the club's resorts offer more space to getaway together. Multi-bedroom suites come complete with fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, washer/dryers, outdoor grills, and – of course – fire pits perfect for the ultimate toasty 'mallows.

Families who would like to experience all that the club's resorts have to offer but aren't yet owners can book a stay in a spacious suite through vacation rental agency Extra Holidays. In celebration of National S'mores Day, travelers can take advantage of 15 percent off stays at WorldMark by Wyndham resorts now through December 31, with code SMORES.

OFFER DETAILS: Book & Travel by December 31, 2019. Mention code SMORES. Two-night minimum length of stay required. Valid for new reservations only. Reservations are subject to availability. Reservations are not valid over holidays and special events. Cannot be combined with any other offer. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

About WorldMark by Wyndham

With WorldMark by Wyndham, families can celebrate the moments in-between point A and point B that turn ordinary trips into lifelong memories. WorldMark by Wyndham lets travelers enjoy spacious resort suites with the amenities of home, including fully equipped kitchens, distinct living and dining areas, separate bedrooms and a washer/dryer. WorldMark by Wyndham gives travelers the time and the space to focus on what matters most — sharing moments with the ones you love. WorldMark by Wyndham is part of Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company (NYSE: WYND), with more than 220 resorts that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham. For more information, visit worldmarkbywyndham.com. Connect with us on Twitter: @WorldMark; Facebook: @WorldMark; and Instagram: @WorldMarkbyWyndham.

