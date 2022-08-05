World's 10 Leading Aerospace & Defense Player Company Dossier 2022: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon Technologies, Airbus, BAE, Rolls Royce, Safran, Leonardo

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World's 10 Leading Aerospace & Defense Industry Players - Company Dossier - 2022 - Strategy Focus, Key Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Key Programs and Market Outlook through 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Defense Spending has been on a surge over the recent years aided by strong tailwinds and favorable underlying forces led by tectonic shifts in traditional geopolitical dynamics & equations

China's military ascendance and Russian regional resurgence have effectively triggered the resurgence of the great power competition between the traditional and revisionist states in the age of multi-polarity in the 21st century. The Global Defense Spending reached the record high level of $2.1 trillion for 2021 while registering a 7% year-on-year growth.

The rise of China & its military bullying in the Asia Pacific region and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine have collectively led to significant turbulence and a subsequent, massive surge in defense spending across APAC & Europe which is likely to be sustained at least for over a decade.

The degree of impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the subsequent monumental geopolitical shifts underway could easily be gauged by Germany's recent, complete turnaround of its traditional defense posture with an upfront commitment of EUR 100+ billion towards defense and the rapid swerving of traditional neutrals of the North, Sweden & Finland, towards NATO

The U.S. defense industrial base is preparing to switch to the afterburner mode with significant investments towards R&D on next generation technologies, production ramp-up & increase in procurement rates over key programs transitioning towards full-rate production over near-term, like F-35 Lightning II JSF, the need to meet increasing international demand for Fighter Jets, ATGMs, MANPADS, Missile Defense Systems & Armor and ongoing defense equipment assistance to Ukraine necessitating production rate ramp-ups & increases on key programs to backfill inventories across the U.S. & NATO allies with increasing environmental uncertainty & volatility, political tensions & risks of escalations following the virtual evaporation of traditional, rule-based world order

Further, the development of next generation defense systems and technologies continues unabated to match near-peer adversaries in terms of capabilities and to maintain traditional U.S. military overmatch over adversaries leading to continued funding for development of strategic programs & technologies, with the U.S. R&D outlay having grown by 24% between 2012 & 2021, and which is likely to be sustained over medium term with the U.S defense budget likely to be over $800 billion for FY2023

The defense industrial base across Europe, too, is set for a renaissance at least for the medium term with increasing threat perception levels, rapid shift in defense posture & focus on preparedness with plans for replacement & modernization of ageing, cold-war era defense equipment and leapfrogging of technological capabilities marked by upgrade efforts for legacy platforms, like the British Challenger & French Leclerc MBTs, and the initiation of a number of new defense programs across the old continent led by the Franco-German FCAS & MGCS apart from the British-Italian-Swedish Tempest 6th generation fighter jet program amid increasing environmental uncertainty & volatility, political tensions & risks of escalations

Against this backdrop, the report analyses & provides comprehensive insights into the World's 10 Leading Aerospace & Defense industry OEMs with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.

The report provides detailed analysis on A&D Primes, including, comprehensive analysis of business portfolio and strategic market positioning, overall strategy focus, key strategies & plans for medium term, financial analysis and a detailed SWOT analysis against the backdrop of emerging rapid shifts in the geopolitical dynamics, equations & landscape and technological revolution.

The report also projects market evolution for the global A&D market over medium term with analysis of emerging market scenario, defense spending growth projections, key market & technology trends, issues & challenges, key growth domains and potential growth opportunities

Relevance & Usefulness: The report will be useful for:

Strategic Planning & Decision-Making Processes

Comparative Analysis of Industry Players and OEMs from a Business & Relative Strategy Perspective

Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

Review of Key, Upcoming Defense Programs

Global Defense Budgetary Trend and Defense Budgetary Spending Levels across Key Markets

Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

Overview of Key, Emerging & Game Changer Technologies that are likely to Shape the future

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the World's 10 Leading Aerospace & Defense Companies

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Revenues

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry OEM

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake Trend

Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend

Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For each of the 10 Leading Industry Players

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 4: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the World's 10 Leading A&D Primes

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

Rolls Royce Holdings plc

Safran SA

Leonardo S.p.A.

Section 5: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the A&D OEMs

Analysis Coverage:

Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market, Segment, Domain & Program Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 7: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors Section - 9: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense Market

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense Market

Global Defense Spending - Trends & Projections

Top 5 Defense Spending Nations & Defense Budgetary Trends

Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas

Key Upcoming Defense Programs

Emerging Technologies

Market Outlook & Growth Projections

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jlqafv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets