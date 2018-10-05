World's 7 Leading Construction Equipment Manufacturers 2018-2023: Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus of Caterpillar, CNH Industrial, Hitachi, John Deere, Komatsu, Liebherr & Volvo

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Construction Equipment market has made an effective comeback; after a significant downturn spanning multiple years; with demand levels for 2017 & H1 2018 witnessing a strong growth globally with resurgence seen across most key markets with an uptick in construction activity, world economy gaining traction, return of Chinese spending on infrastructure development projects after an extended hiatus and uptick in the energy sector activity post recovery in global crude oil prices to their regular levels with energy commodity prices projected to increase by 20% year on year in 2018. Base metal prices, too, are projected to register an increase in 2018 which is likely to provide a boost to mining activity.

The OEMs are busy ramping up their production rate at war footage to minimize the demand supply gaps across their dealer networks given the low inventory levels and production rates being maintained by the industry over the past couple of years as demand levels remained dismal. The OEMs are also renewing their product portfolios in alignment with the market upturn through new product introductions incorporating cutting edge technologies and features focused on enhanced performance as well as productivity while optimizing the total cost of ownership.

The wave of a set of key disruptive technologies; clubbed under the gamut of CASE (Connected, Automated, Shared & Services and Electric); are finding their way into the construction equipment domain as well. The industry OEMs continue to make significant progress towards incorporation of cutting edge technologies into their product portfolios and services. The technology is evolving and is poised to disrupt markets at a lightning pace with the industry OEMs & players; able to adopt & incorporate right technologies for right applications to deliver overall value to customers while creating significant competitive advantages for themselves by leveraging this technology led differentiation; will be at the forefront of this one of the most disruptive phases for the industry going forward.



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 Business Structure & Snapshot - World's 7 Leading Construction Equipment Manufacturers



Section 2 Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company



Section 3 SWOT Analysis

Section 4 Comparative Analysis of Strengths - Segment Wise - With Market Segments as the Key Pivot



Section 5 Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses - Segment Wise - With Market Segments as the Key Pivot

Section 6 Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the 7 Leading Construction Equipment Manufacturers

Section 7 Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the 7 Leading Construction Equipment OEMs - Near to Medium Term



Section 8 Key Trends

Section 9 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 10 Global Construction Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section 11 Global Construction Equipment Market Strategic Outlook - 2018-2022



Companies Mentioned



Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

John Deere & Company

Komatsu Limited

Liebherr-International AG

Volvo AB

