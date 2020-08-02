World's fastest growing smartphone brand realme releases H1 2020 results

Based on the latest user numbers, realme has added 15M users in the first half of the year. realme reported that it is now a TOP 4 smartphone brand in Thailand, India, Cambodia and Egypt, and also achieved TOP 5 in Myanmar, Philippines, Ukraine, Indonesia and Vietnam, according the Counterpoint Research and IDC.

realme has focused on promoting 5G products in its retail markets, beginning with the X50 Pro 5G. realme has launched the first 5G-capable flagship phone in India, as well as Thailand's first 5G phone. The company has also launched Cambodia's first 5G phone under USD1,000.

In 2020, realme has implemented a 'Smartphone + AIoT' dual-driven strategy. In spite of a challenging economic environment, realme has successfully met targets laid out in this initiative. realme is on track to launch over 50 AIoT products in 2020 and over 100 the following year. In Q1 2020, despite realme being a new entrant into the smart personal audio market in India, it has secured a third place in terms of market share, according to a report by Canalys, a research firm.

realme defines its AIoT strategy as a "1+4+N" initiative, which refers to one core product (smartphones), complemented by four major groups of lifestyle devices (speakers, earphones, TVs and watches) which is in turn supported by "N" types of smart accessories.

realme's CEO, Mr Li Bingzhong, issued the following comments:

Since 2018, realme has grown to 40M users, and this is due to the strong, youthful and international team here at realme. With an average age of only 29 years old, this team has shown that they dared to leap forward and proved the power of youth in a competitive market.

As we continue to build upon a strong H1 performance, realme is aiming to sell 100m phones in 3 years. We plan to continue our international expansion plans, where we think there will be the most growth. For example, our AIoT products have been performing well in the Indian market, where we sold 15,000 TV sets within 10 mins and our smart personal audio devices have reached 3rd place in terms of market share within 3 months.

realme has done well in expanding to nearly 60 different markets. As the world's fastest growing smartphone brand, this is a validation of our mission and strategy to empower youths to 'dare to leap' outside of their boundaries.

realme's products have also made waves in the design world. In 2020, realme's Design Studio have collaborated with world-renowned designers Naoto Fukasawa and Jose Levy, of Hermes fame to produce trendsetting realme products. In addition, realme has won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for its X2 Pro Master, issuing a strong challenge to incumbent brands. realme has pioneered innovations not only in design but also in technology, most notably when it launched the world's first 125W fast charging technology.

Milestones:

realme grew by 157% in Q1 2020

realme is the fastest growing smartphone brand globally, according to Counterpoint

realme has gained more than 15M users in H1 2020

realme is now active in 59 countries and regions across 5 continents

realme has achieved at least TOP5 in 9 different markets

About realme:

realme is a technology brand that provides superior quality and trendsetting smartphones and AIoT products to the global market. realme users are young, ambitious and globally minded. realme products empower these people to 'Dare to Leap' using the latest in technology and design.

realme is the seventh top smartphone brand in the world and was recognized as one of the mainstream smartphone brands according to Counterpoint's statistics of global smartphone shipments in Q3 2019. In 2019, realme's global smartphone shipments reached 25 million with a YoY growth rate of 808%, making realme the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world. realme has entered 59 markets worldwide, including China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, Middle East, Africa with global user base of over 40 million.

