World's First 3D Bioprinted Chicken Nuggets in Development

DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the meat industry "New Developments Bring Lab-Grown Meat Closer To Commercialization"

There is a growing trend towards meat alternatives which are seen as healthier and more environmentally friendly. Several companies such as Mosa Meat, Aleph Farms, Memphis Meats and JUST Meat are currently working on developing cultured meat products. Cultured meat is grown in laboratories from a combination of animal cells and plant based ingredients. This allows the cultured meat products to mimic the taste and texture of traditional farm produced meat while consuming less energy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and using less land.



IntegriCulture and Shiok Meats have announced a collaboration to scale up production of Shiok Meats' cell based shrimp using IntegriCulture's CultNet technology. Meanwhile, Higher Steaks recently demonstrated its prototype cultured bacon and pork belly products. KFC has also announced a collaboration with biotech research lab 3D Bioprinting Solutions to bring 3D printed nuggets to the Russian market. The partnership aims to produce the world's first 3D bioprinted chicken nuggets using a mixture of chicken cells and plant ingredients to reproduce the taste of conventional chicken. 3D Bioprinting Solutions hopes to have a final product available for testing by autumn 2020.



