World's First Animated Livestream To Feature Streamer Ninja, Rapper Logic And Adult Swim's Rick And Morty Playing Fallout 76

The historic livestream event was conceived by Ader , the leading full-service esports agency connecting brands and publishers with the global gaming community. Designed to be an immersive experience, the concept for the livestream is to enable both the gamers and the user community to interact with the animated characters in a live gaming environment.

The livestream will stream Thursday, November 8 on Twitch and Mixer at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

"We're excited to provide Rick and Morty fans with the opportunity to interact with these iconic characters live as they join Ninja and Logic in the first multiplayer Fallout experience," said Justin Warden, CEO of Ader. "Gaming audiences are interested in new and unique ways to connect with their favorite gamers, so we focus on creating experiences for our brand and publisher partners that are not only highly engaging but also push the boundaries creatively."

Fallout 76 is the online prequel to the Fallout franchise where every surviving human is a real person. Discover a new and wild wasteland in the heart of West Virginia in what is the largest, most detailed open world in series history. Reclamation Day, 2102. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers -- chosen from the nation's best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland's greatest threats.

Fallout 76 releases worldwide on Wednesday, November 14.

"We're thrilled to be a part of this unprecedented Fallout 76 streaming event with my absolute favorite TV show characters, Rick and Morty, the world's biggest streamer in Ninja, and of course Logic, the chart-topping rapper from our very own hometown," said Pete Hines, SVP of Global Marketing and Communications at Bethesda. "Ader has outdone themselves. We promise you've never seen anything like this before."

Rick and Morty is the Emmy-winning, hit animated comedy series on Turner's Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. The number one comedy on television in 2017, and most watched show with young adults during its third season, Rick and Morty has also broken new ground by connecting with fans across multiple online and in-person platforms, making it a natural partner for this gaming industry first.

"Adult Swim is always looking for new ways to create immersive, fan-first content. What could be better than the top personalities from the best show around, streaming, and music coming together in one epic gaming event," said Jill King, senior vice-president of marketing and partnerships for Adult Swim.

Liquid Advertising represented Bethesda Softworks in dealings with Turner. Production service provided by Thunder Studios under Ader's direction.

