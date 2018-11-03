World's First Blockchain Music Marketplace Issues First Payment to Producer Chuck Inglish

Vezt recently released the app on both the Apple (iOS) and Google (Android) platforms, and has seen surprising organic adoption of the app with conversion rates in excess of 10% and more than half of users buying into multiple Initial Song Offerings (ISOs™). After meeting the Vezt team, Inglish chose to list two of his titles on the app, hoping to cover a substantial portion of his monthly expenses. In less than 30 days both of his titles sold out, resulting in the $8,272 payment. Inglish has since listed a number of additional song rights on the app. Vezt collects payments from Performing Rights Organizations, publishers, digital platforms and record labels in more than 135 countries.

Chuck Inglish, is an American rapper from Mount Clemens, Michigan and is one half of the hip-hop duo The Cool Kids alongside Sir Michael Rocks.

Vezt ( www.vezt.co ) is a blockchain-based music app that allows fans the opportunity to acquire fractions of the royalty income from their favorite songs. Artists can now monetize the master, publisher or songwriter rights of any existing title within 30 days. These royalty rights include income from digital downloads, radio plays, digital streaming platforms, public performances, film and TV placements among other revenue sources, on a global basis.

More info on Vezt: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6TQ0Zny6Do&t=57s

Vezt App on iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/vezt/id1355223813?mt=8

Vezt App on Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.vezt&hl=en_US

